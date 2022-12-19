Police in Rishon Lezion watch World Cup Final during drug lab raid

Police in Rishon Lezion on Sunday night watched the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France on TV while they were raiding an illicit cannabis grow operation, according to Israeli media.

The police arrived at the site after someone called them about a strong smell of gas emanating from an apartment building.

In the building, they found hundreds of cannabis seedlings being grown in an illegal hydroponics operation, in addition to equipment used to cultivate the cannabis.

Officers take a break to catch the game

After packing the plants into bags and collecting the rest of the evidence, the police officers sat down to watch the game.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against France during the first half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022 (credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)

“After we finished collecting the marijuana, we sat down to watch the end of the game.” Israel Police officer

Argentina beat France with a score of 4-2 after penalty kicks, according to Reuters.

“After we finished collecting the marijuana, we sat down to watch the end of the game,” one of the officers said, according to N12. “We were very excited that we didn't miss the most important moments—it doesn't happen every day. It was an experience. We found the hydro lab and also got to see the final.”