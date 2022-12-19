The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Police in Rishon Lezion watch World Cup Final during drug lab raid

The police arrived at the site of an illegal cannabis growing operation after someone reported a gas leak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2022 02:45
Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel (4) approaches the ball before taking a kick during a penalty shootout during the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022. (photo credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel (4) approaches the ball before taking a kick during a penalty shootout during the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022.
(photo credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Police in Rishon Lezion on Sunday night watched the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France on TV while they were raiding an illicit cannabis grow operation, according to Israeli media.

The police arrived at the site after someone called them about a strong smell of gas emanating from an apartment building.

In the building, they found hundreds of cannabis seedlings being grown in an illegal hydroponics operation, in addition to equipment used to cultivate the cannabis.

Officers take a break to catch the game

After packing the plants into bags and collecting the rest of the evidence, the police officers sat down to watch the game.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against France during the first half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022 (credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against France during the first half of the 2022 World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022 (credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)

“After we finished collecting the marijuana, we sat down to watch the end of the game.”

Israel Police officer

Argentina beat France with a score of 4-2 after penalty kicks, according to Reuters.

“After we finished collecting the marijuana, we sat down to watch the end of the game,” one of the officers said, according to N12. “We were very excited that we didn't miss the most important moments—it doesn't happen every day. It was an experience. We found the hydro lab and also got to see the final.”



Tags Israel Police drugs police world cup soccer rishon lezion FIFA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
3

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
4

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
5

Mossad reveals how spy Eli Cohen was caught by Syria

Israeli master spy Eli Cohen in Syria, wearing a watch recovered by the Mossad
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by