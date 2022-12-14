Ben-Gvir will lead us to anarchy - former Police Commissioner

Incoming National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will lead to anarchy if he is given extended authority over the Israel Police, former commissioner Roni Alsheikh said in an interview in Yediot Ahronot, which will be published in full on Friday.

The law to give expanded authorities to the national security minister passed its preliminary reading in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday night, and is expected to pass into law in the coming weeks. The law will give the minister control of the police's budget, as well as greater control of its modes of operation.

Alsheikh argued in the interview that the law would harm personal safety and not increase it, and will lead to militias forming and eventually, anarchy.

"If this thing comes true, I [would have] resigned," said Alsheikh. "I would not agree to be the commissioner of a political body. I know what the law says and the danger is very simple. I can guarantee that the result for personal security will be the opposite," Alsheikh said.

"I am anxious for the fate of the State of Israel," continued the former commissioner, who also served as deputy head of the Shin Bet. "I am raising grandchildren here, I want them to go to the mall and drive the roads in peace, and that is going to be affected. When the law enforcement system is subject to external political interference, then my trust and that of many of the citizens of the State of Israel will drop dramatically, and when it drops - we will encounter anarchy," Alsheikh said.

"I want the public to know that when law enforcement is in the hands of a political entity, the result will be more violence and less personal security, but this time on a different scale. Independent militias that no one authorized will arise and start guarding. And when they start shooting suspected criminals, we'll see what will happen to the police. That's where we're going," he said.

A growing rift with Arab and Bedouin communities

The former commissioner accused Ben-Gvir that instead of creating bridges with the Arab and Bedouin community in order to fight the rampant crime within their communities, the incoming minister designated all of them as enemies.

"Let's say I am a Bedouin in the Negev, what does the Bedouin understand? That the police came to serve him, or to fight him? Is it possible to fight crime - and not terrorism - without the cooperation of the population in which the crime takes place? If you announce that you will 'show them who is boss', it means that you are not coming to serve the population of the Negev, but that you are marking it as one that must be fought against. It cannot be interpreted otherwise," Alsheikh said.

"It's a shame that they didn't pass the Police Law during [Alsheikh's] time, he would have resigned and we would have saved the tremendous damage he caused to the police during his tenure," Ben-Gvir said in response.

"The damage caused by his neglect of public security is evident to this day, and he is trying to cover up his failure with attacks in the media, instead of expressing remorse. We have not forgotten that Alsheikh spied on citizens, was involved in frameups, was a failed commissioner, and most importantly, did not take care of security in the streets," he said.

"The amendment to the Police Law allows the minister to set the policy, the principles and the rules. These things did not exist during Alsheikh's time and that was why the police looked the way that it did."

"Public servant is not a derogatory term. but Alsheikh, who failed in his role as commissioner, invented the Netanyahu investigations and became a serial leaker of police investigations, put the entire country into a spiral of five election systems, and violated human rights. He is the last one who can talk about the police," Ben-Gvir said.

Alsheikh criticized during his tenure

Alsheikh was appointed to the position by then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but was harshly criticized during his tenure and afterward for opening investigations into accusations of bribery, fraud and breach and trust, for which the incoming prime minister is currently standing trial.

Ben-Gvir's accusations that Alsheikh "spied on citizens" refers to a report in Calcalist in January that the police illegally used invasive spyware called "Pegasus" to infiltrate and spy on approximately 25 public figures, including those involved in the Netanyahu trial.

A commission of inquiry that included technological experts from NSO (the company that developed Pegasus), the Shin Bet and other organizations, found that contrary to the report, the spyware was used in very few cases, and when it did it was done legally with a judge's approval.

The report did find that in some cases the spyware accidentally retrieved more information than it was supposed to from the phones it infiltrated, but that the extra material was immediately erased and was not used or saved in any database.