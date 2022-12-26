The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Three camels outsmart the wise men, escape Australia nativity scene

The trio of ungulates wandered across three suburbs before being caught.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 17:06
Men lead a recently-purchased camel by a car, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan August 27, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)
Men lead a recently-purchased camel by a car, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Peshawar, Pakistan August 27, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)

Three camels were spotted strolling the streets of Brisbane Australia on Friday morning, December 16, according to local media. 

Camels Cyrus, Morgy and Benjamin were intended to be part of the Bridgeman Baptist Community Church nativity play, but escaped just before 9:00 a.m. on the morning of the event.

Local news outlet 9News explained that Cyrus was the party primarily responsible for breaking out after he managed to open the gate, while the other two followed.

"They're herd animals so they just like being around each other," The camels' owner Wayne Morris explained to 9News.

The camels' journey

The trio of ungulates wandered across three suburbs before being caught.

Morris was somewhat surprised when he heard that his camels had escaped, but not terribly so. "They're always wandering," he told 9News. "All the motorists, I give them credit, they were really nice people, they slowed down," he added. 

The fugitives were re-captured when they paused on their journey for a snack. They were found eating grass on the side of the road, at which point they were returned to the nativity scene. 

"Our camels got a bit lost on the way to Bethlehem! Gladly they're back safe and sound now," the church posted on Facebook once the camels were returned. 

In a seemingly unrelated event, 9News also reported a week after this camel outbreak that a middle-aged woman in Queensland was trampled by a camel on the Sushine Coast. The camel was reportedly walking freely around the Gympie region of Queensland on Saturday morning when it encountered the woman. She was taken to Gympie Hospital with wrist injuries. 

According to local news, the rogue camel's origins are yet unknown.



Tags australia christmas animals church camel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by