The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Researchers believe that the phenomenon actually develops in early childhood.

By SHEEE/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 12:51
Front views of the Venus de Milo. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Front views of the Venus de Milo.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

For years, scientists have tried to discover why men are attracted to female breasts. It has taken a long time to come to a conclusive answer; this may be because the question is a difficult one and the answer is murky. Or, perhaps, they just like to keep returning to the question for personal reasons. 

Authors Larry Young and Brian Alexander recently released a book entitled, The Chemistry Between Us: Love, Sex, and the Science of Attraction. The authors analyzed all the emotional, biological and cultural elements behind heterosexual men's attraction to breasts.  In a column he wrote for the Huffington Post, Larry Young - an expert in the neuroscience of social relationships - explained that biologically, the straight male obsession with breasts is "pretty weird."

"As the success of Hooters, "men's" magazines, a kajillion websites, and about 10,000 years of art tell us, men are extremely drawn to breasts, and not because boys learn on the playground that breasts are something that they should be interested in, Young wrote in the Huffington Post. "It's biological and deeply engrained in our brain. In fact, research indicates that when we're confronted with breasts, or even breast-related stimuli, like bras, we'll start making bad decisions (and not just to eat at Hooters)."

A woman breastfeeds her baby while posing for a photo with her partner. (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS) A woman breastfeeds her baby while posing for a photo with her partner. (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

Previous studies have shown that men are biologically attracted to breasts, specifically larger ones because they signal to him that the person he is looking at is healthy and fertile. However, Young and Alexander believe that the phenomenon actually develops in early childhood.

A lifelong relationship 

The authors posit that the obsession originates in infancy when the powerful neurochemical oxytocin is released while breastfeeding, which creates a strong bond between mother and child. The chemical is released both into the mother's brain and into the breastmilk being fed to the baby.

"This bond," wrote Young, "is not only the most beautiful of all social bonds, it can also be the most enduring, lasting a lifetime."

Moreover, they believe that adult men who were breastfed as infants grow up with a natural instinctive desire for a strong, nurturing relationship with their partners.

Young and Alexander put forward the idea that when a man sees or touches a woman's breasts, it triggers the same "feel good" chemicals as breastfeeding did. 

There is more than one possibility 

In a 2016 study entitled "Men's preferences for the size and shape of women's breasts in 4 cultures," published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior, researchers determined that is the shape of the breast rather than the size that determines attractiveness.

They hypothesized that something about the shape signals fertility and overall ability. Women's breasts change shape with age and subsequent childbirths, so perhaps, the study posited, a firmer breast shape indicates relative youth and therefore points to a woman's ability to bear children. 



Tags women relationships sex Sexuality Freud Breastfeeding
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by