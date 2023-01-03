The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

GOAT tops the 2023 banished words list

The survey received over 1,500 entries of words and terms that should be banished for misuse, overuse and uselessness. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 06:28
Random words. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Random words.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The semi-satirical 2023 Banished Words List, which has been posted annually on Dec. 31 since 1976 by dedicated survey-enthusiasts at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, named GOAT as the number one word worthy of banishment. 

The survey received over 1,500 entries of words and terms that should be banished for misuse, overuse and uselessness. 

1. GOAT

GOAT is a slang term- an acronym for Greatest of All Time. It hits all three qualifiers for being banished as, according to petitioners, it has been rendered useless due to its rampant overuse and misuse. "Applied to everyone and everything from athletes to chicken wings,” an objector declared, "how can anyone or anything be the GOAT, anyway?” 

2.  Inflection point

Learning language (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Learning language (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Deemed "chronic throat-clearing from historians, journalists, scientists, or politicians," by one entrant, this term is simply another way to say "turning point."  It qualified for overuse and misuse as it has strayed far from the original mathematical meaning of the term. 

3. Quiet quitting

The term "quiet quitting" earned the labels of misuse and overuse due to the fact that it is very much in vogue but inherently inaccurate. "It’s not a new phenomenon," one person who nominated this word wrote. "It’s burnout, ennui, boredom, disengagement."

4. Gaslighting

Some nominators of this term argued that its overuse serves to distance it from the genuine issue it represents: psychological manipulation that causes a person to distrust their perception of reality. Other nominators claimed misuse, saying that it has become a blanket term for all interpersonal conflict or disagreement. 

5. Moving forward

"Moving forward" was deemed useless, misused and overused. "Where else should we go?" queried one submission author. Its cousin "going forward," which was banished in 2001, also received votes for banishment in 2023.

6. Amazing

First banished in 2012 for all three offenses, this term was declared "a worn-out adjective from people short on vocabulary."

"Not everything is amazing," another nominator said. "And when you think about it, very little is."

7. Does that make sense?

Judges determined that if something is not clear, one should clarify rather than asking this question which earned all three labels: misuse, overuse and uselessness. In fact, some interpreted it as a request for reassurance or an assertion of false modesty instead of a genuine question. Why say it, if you must ask?" complained one individual. "It just doesn’t make sense!” 

8. Irregardless

Those who submitted this word claimed that it is a not a word. This is not entirely correct, as it is in several dictionaries, although some qualify it as nonstandard.  “Take ‘regardless’ and dress it up for emphasis," wrote one submission author, "showcasing your command of nonexistent words.”

Its chief offense was misuse. 

9. Absolutely

"Absolutely" was originally banished in 1996 but has returned due to overuse. It often is an unnecessary substitute for a simple "yes." It “sounds like it comes with a guarantee when that may not be the case,” warned one contributor. 

10. It is what it is

This term is also a repeat offender, originally banished in 2008 for misuse, overuse and uselessness. The main issue is its blatant obviousness.  “Of course it is what it is!" exclaimed one submission author. "What else would it be? It would be weird if it wasn’t what it wasn’t.” 



Tags satire New Year's Language Michigan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by