What were the most popular Ten Bis orders in 2022?

Food delivery platform Ten Bis has revealed the most popular food orders from 2022 in a new list published on Tuesday.

Taking top spot on the list is pizza, with 13.5% of people preferring it over any other food choice over the last year. In close second is sushi, with 12.1% of people choosing it over other options and hamburgers have taken the third spot with 8.1%.

Following close behind is the dessert food category with 6.1%, meat dishes (6%), pasta (5.1%), salads (4.9%), Asian food (3.7%), Shawarma (3%), and finally, sandwhiches coming in last with just 3% of people choosing them over any other food option available on Ten Bis.

Results by city

Examining the results by city shows that the most ordered food in Tel Aviv is sushi, followed by hamburgers and pizza. In Haifa, on the other hand, hamburgers take first place, followed by sushi and pizza.

In Jerusalem, pizza comes first, followed by hamburgers and meat dishes. And, in the southernmost city of Eilat, pizza comes first, followed by sushi and hamburgers.

A cook covers a hamburger with gold foil at the Toro McCoy restaurant in Bogota, Colombia December 18, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ)

In the capital of the Negev, Beersheba, pizza and sushi are in first and second place, respectively and a dish not rated as the most popular in any other city - shawarma - takes third slot.

Israel's favorite ice cream

Not content with finding out which city eats what, Ten Bis also delved into examining what ice cream flavors are being enjoyed most among consumers.

According to the data, in 2022, Israelis primarily enjoyed milk chocolate pretzel, Belgian chocolate, pistachio and salted caramel.

And, when it comes to hamburger toppings, fried onions, eggs and jellied onion took the top spots, while pizza lovers most enjoyed green olives, mushrooms and sweetcorn.

Healthy food

The data collected by Ten Bis also points to trends that indicate increased demand for healthy food and food relating to a healthy lifestyle over the last year.

Most notably, orders for soup increased by a giant 224% and the demand for fruit juices and smoothies jumped by 181%.

Another impressive increase in orders was recorded in falafel orders (88%), the most famous of dishes associated with Israeli cuisine.

TO MAKE THE claim that any food, be it hummus, falafel or kubbeh, is inherently one culture or another is doing a disservice to the generations who have honed and preserved those recipes. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

"Traditionally, we see that pizza, the most famous Italian dish, is very popular among Israelis, and it is likely that we will continue to see it at the top of the order list in the years to come," said Tomer Pepper, CEO of Ten Bis.

"We anticipate that the high demand for orders will continue to grow in the years to come and this is precisely why we are constantly increasing the number of our couriers and constantly working to improve customer service to guarantee everyone a fun, fast and tasty experience in 2023 as well."

What about the rest of the world?

The sister companies of Ten Bis in Europe, under the Dutch parent company Just Eat Takeaway, also publish the order statistics in the continent.

In France, the leading dishes were hamburgers, Pizza, Japanese food and tacos.

In Spain, during the past year, there were high demands for veal hamburgers, pizza with added meat, salmon nigiri sushi and omelets with potatoes.

In Italy too, unsurprisingly and similarly to Israel, pizzas take over the list of favorite orders.

Margherita and pepperoni pizza as well as cheeseburger and salmon nigiri sushi were chosen in the first place, and in Germany, the most popular orders were cheeseburger, Margherita pizza, kebabs and maki avocado sushi.

And if these figures from abroad did not surprise you, there are also some surprises: Unlike previous years, in which sushi was in the lead, the most ordered dish on Valentine's Day in France was Indian food, while on the first of January, the French actually ordered dessert dishes the most, mainly tiramisu.

In the Netherlands, apparently, they are not afraid of some garlic, the most popular order there being the Kapsalon Döner - a fast food dish invented in Rotterdam in 2003 that consists of a layer of fries, on top of meat and on top of melted cheese, and usually seasoned with a lot of garlic.

Orders during soccer matches

As sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, the orange couriers of Ten Bis and its sister companies abroad naturally carry quite a few dishes during matches.

What was the most requested dish at this year's Champions League final? In Israel, hamburgers were in the lead, in Germany they preferred cheeseburgers, while in Spain they celebrated the victory of Real Madrid with pizza.

"Food has always been associated with culture, and it is very interesting to see the trends and orders in different countries and cultures," Pepper added. "In Europe and the United States, ordering food to the home is commonplace. It's part of the culture and life, and it's totally here to stay," Pepper concluded.