Prince Harry blames Prince William, Kate Middleton for Nazi costume in new memoir

Prince Harry wrote in his new memoir that Prince William and Kate "howled with laughter" when they saw what he was wearing to the party in 2005.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 01:52
Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022. (photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 10, 2022.
(photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Prince Harry is putting the blame for his Nazi uniform costume from 2005 on his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his new memoir, according to Page Six.

In his new memoir, the Duke of Sussex claimed Prince William and Kate "howled with laughter" when they saw what he was wearing for the 2005 party, Page Six reported.

Harry was 20 years old at the time of the party. The paparazzi photographed Harry holding a drink and cigarette while wearing the costume.

"I phoned Willy and Kate and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"

Prince Harry wrote in his memoir

Page Six reported that in the memoir, Harry wrote about the choosing process of the costume. He revealed that it was between the Nazi costume and a pilot's uniform.

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. (credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)PRINCE HARRY and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. (credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

"I phoned Willy and Kate and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry wrote, according to Page Six.

He also said that when they all got home and he tried on the uniform, both William and Kate "howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point," he wrote.

It is also expected that in the memoir, Harry, now 38, will be going into detail about the fallout between him and William. According to Page Six, sources say that there is a large part of the memoir where he talks about both Kate and his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

Harry apologized for Nazi scandal, why bring it up again?

At the beginning of December 2022, Harry admitted in his new docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle, that the Nazi costume was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

He also admitted that he spoke to London's then-Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks to talk about what he had done. "It had a profound impact on me," he said.

Although Harry "could've just ignored it" and probably make the same mistakes over and over again, Harry said "I learned from that. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor."

A senior publishing source who read Harry's memoir told Page Six, "It's strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William's role in the scandal."

Harry's memoir is due to hit bookstores on January 10 this year.



