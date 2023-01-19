Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

Priest Gerald Johnson from Michigan claimed to have visited Hell after suffering a heart attack and said the experience changed his life forever.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he said.

Johnson posted his claims in a series of TikToks and claimed that he was sent to Hell in February of 2016 after his heart attack. In one of his more viral videos, which got 3.7 million views, Johnson said that he indeed saw real Hell.

"I was there and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I don't care what he did to me. No one deserves that."

The priest from Michigan described the moment when he was launched to the center of the Earth where he says Hell is.

Hell Demons (credit: Mark Hultgren / Pixabay )

"My spirit left my physical body, and I thought I was on my way up [to Heaven]," he remembered. "I thought I did so much good during my life and that I helped so many people, but even so, I went down [to Hell]. I entered the very center of the Earth. The things I saw there are indescribable. It brings up so many difficult feelings when I talk about it."

So what happens in hell?

Johnson, a priest of seven years, described some of the things he witnessed when he visited Hell including a man "walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe. His eyes were bulging and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains."

He added that "like telepathically, I knew that the demon was sent in this man's life to ride him from his childhood to his death."

Johnson explained that the demon knows if he succeeds in making people not serve God and do bad things, he will overpower them in Hell where they will be his slaves.

"We are slaves on Earth to the influence of the demon, and were are tortured dogs in Hell." Gerald Johnson

Johnson continued, adding that there is a section of Hell where music is played. He says he heard songs there like Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy". Sounds nice, right? No. He said that it's not the original artists who sing the songs, but a group of demons that use the words to torture us.

He added that "every word of every song was made to torture you for the fact that you didn't worship God through music while you were on Earth."

To end, Johnson revealed how he escaped Hell and returned to Earth.

"I was angry with God because I did so much good in my life and ended up in Hell," he said. "I rose up out of Hell and returned to Earth - and God spoke to me. He said ' you were secretly angry with people who harmed you, you hoped I would punish them. These are not your people. These are my people. I just want you to focus on the task I give you.' Even though I did good, the thing I had in my heart was a lack of forgiveness for the people who wronged me.

"A man who cannot forgive is a man who forgot that he was forgiven. That is my experience from Hell. It's a completely real place."