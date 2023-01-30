The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Is this iconic soda company set to enter the world of smartphones?

Coca-Cola's new device is expected to be in collaboration with the mobile phone manufacturer realme, part of the Chinese BBK corporation.

By YANON BEN SHOSHAN/WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 09:36

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 09:38
A person holds a phone with a coca-cola branded case. (photo credit: PEXELS)
A person holds a phone with a coca-cola branded case.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

In recent years, big names in the food and beverage industry have found it easy to stick their brand name on Android devices. 

The fast food giant KFC already tried it in 2017 with a specially branded Huawei phone that bore the image of Colonel Harland Sanders, the chain's founder and iconic brand image. Even earlier, in 2015, the Pepsi company introduced an independent device named Pepsi P1, a device that looked decent and met most of the standards at that time. Now, nearly a decade later, Coca-Cola will try to win in an area where its rival has failed.

Coca-Cola's new device is expected to be produced in collaboration with the mobile phone manufacturer Realme, part of the Chinese BBK corporation, and will be based on the Realme 10 Pro model and will feature a red shell in the spirit of the brand. Realme's official Twitter account tweeted a teaser video under the caption "Something is fizzing at realme."

The teaser

As you can see, in the teaser there is an illustration of a smartphone dashed with bubbles that match the color scheme of Coca-Cola.

If indeed the smartphone will be based on the Realme 10 Pro model, then it will be a modest specification that includes the non-advanced chipset - as well as the Snapdragon 695, a 108-megapixel main camera and a 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a battery with a capacity of 5,000 milli Ampere hour (mAh).

Estimates are that the device will be launched in the East, first in India - probably during the month of March, and is not expected to reach North American markets. No estimates have been published regarding the European market.



