YouTube blocks PornHub's official channel

YouTube has blocked the official channel of PornHub, the world's most popular porn site, due to numerous violations of company policy, Variety reported. PornHub's YouTube channel was first launched back in 2014 and had amassed over 900 thousand subscribers. Now, access to the channel is blocked and the URL links to a 404 error.

YouTube claimed that PornHub violated its policy against posting links to sites that host content prohibited by YouTube guidelines.

"Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines," YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said.

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated."

PornHub accuses YouTube of discrimination

However, PornHub's parent company MindGeek strongly denied YouTube's claims that it provided direct links to porn sites, adding that this is another example of discrimination against the adult industry.

This comes after PornHub's Instagram account was blocked in September. At the time, it had 13 million followers and 6,200 posts, none of which were pornographic but which did promote the content available on the site.

This also comes following numerous allegations against PornHub for helping distribute content harmful to minors, which caused the CEO to resign.

Back in 2020, Visa and Mastercard both stopped allowing debit charges to the site due to allegedly illegal content.