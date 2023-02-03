The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
YouTube blocks PornHub's official channel

The video sharing platform blocked access to the channel of the world's largest porn site due to violating company policy.

By WALLA! TECH
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 22:34
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

YouTube has blocked the official channel of PornHub, the world's most popular porn site, due to numerous violations of company policy, Variety reported. PornHub's YouTube channel was first launched back in 2014 and had amassed over 900 thousand subscribers. Now, access to the channel is blocked and the URL links to a 404 error.

YouTube claimed that PornHub violated its policy against posting links to sites that host content prohibited by YouTube guidelines. 

"Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines," YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said.

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated."

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated."

YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon

YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon

PornHub accuses YouTube of discrimination

However, PornHub's parent company MindGeek strongly denied YouTube's claims that it provided direct links to porn sites, adding that this is another example of discrimination against the adult industry.

Porn actresses line-up at the opening of the ''Venus'' erotic fair in Berlin (credit: REUTERS)Porn actresses line-up at the opening of the ''Venus'' erotic fair in Berlin (credit: REUTERS)

This comes after PornHub's Instagram account was blocked in September. At the time, it had 13 million followers and 6,200 posts, none of which were pornographic but which did promote the content available on the site.

This also comes following numerous allegations against PornHub for helping distribute content harmful to minors, which caused the CEO to resign.

Back in 2020, Visa and Mastercard both stopped allowing debit charges to the site due to allegedly illegal content.



