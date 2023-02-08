The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
TikTok asks: Are you sharp enough to spot the butterfly in this picture?

The picture shared on TikTok shows some lovely pink flowers with a butterfly hiding among them. Can you find it? Time to test your skills.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 15:29
Can you find the butterfly hidden among the flowers? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the butterfly hidden among the flowers?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Can you solve this puzzle? It's a tricky one!

In this image, a butterfly is hiding among the lovely pink blooms. Can you spot it in less than 10 seconds? The challenge was originally shared on TikTok, asking users to find the hidden animal.

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

The challenge has received a diverse range of reactions from users attempting to find the butterfly. Some said it was effortless to locate, while others expressed frustration that they couldn't find its hiding spot.

Can you find the butterfly?

Now it's your turn to test your skills. Were you able to find the butterfly? If not, look in the center of the picture, slightly up and to the left.

Here's a hint to help you out.

The butterfly hidden among the flowers. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) The butterfly hidden among the flowers. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

 



Tags insects optical illusion Viral video TikTok
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by