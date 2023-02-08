TikTok asks: Are you sharp enough to spot the butterfly in this picture?

Can you solve this puzzle? It's a tricky one!

In this image, a butterfly is hiding among the lovely pink blooms. Can you spot it in less than 10 seconds? The challenge was originally shared on TikTok, asking users to find the hidden animal.

The challenge has received a diverse range of reactions from users attempting to find the butterfly. Some said it was effortless to locate, while others expressed frustration that they couldn't find its hiding spot.

Can you find the butterfly?

Now it's your turn to test your skills. Were you able to find the butterfly? If not, look in the center of the picture, slightly up and to the left.

Here's a hint to help you out.