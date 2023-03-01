The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Can you find the giraffe in this image full of animals?

Among the flurry of rhinos, mooses, cows and other animals in this optical illusion, there is but one giraffe. Can you find it?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 05:41
Can you find the giraffe in this image? (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)
Can you find the giraffe in this image?
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

Are you a fan of optical illusions and puzzles? If so, this optical illusion is just for you enthusiasts! In the next illustration, you will see different animals of all kinds of colors.

Among the flurry of rhinos, mooses, cows and more, there is but one giraffe. Can you find it?

All you have to do is look through all the animals and find out where the giraffe is – look at the background and find it, the author of the optical illusion opined on TikTok, where the puzzle was uploaded. 

Can you find the giraffe in this image? (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV) Can you find the giraffe in this image? (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

"Most of the viewers found the giraffe, but there were some who took a little time," wrote the creator of the optical illusion.

So where is the giraffe?

Having trouble finding the giraffe? If you need a hint, take a look at the right edge of the image – the giraffe is located around there.

Did you find it? If not, the answer is circled below:

The giraffe is located on the central-bottom right and is circled in red. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV) The giraffe is located on the central-bottom right and is circled in red. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TIKTOK VIA MAARIV)

So did you find the giraffe? How long did it take you?



Tags animals optical illusion puzzle TikTok
