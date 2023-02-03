The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Optical illusion: Can you find all four cats hidden in the picture?

Do you think you can find all four cats that are hidden in the picture in less than 15 seconds?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 14:39
Can you find all four cats in the picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find all four cats in the picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The following mysterious photo was taken earlier this month in the town of Ronda in Spain and was then posted on TikTok with the caption: "Can you find all four cats in this picture?"

Do you think you can find them all in less than 15 seconds? Try your luck. If you couldn't find them - the answer will be at the bottom of the article.

Can you find all four cats in the picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Can you find all four cats in the picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Were you able to identify the furry animals? Well, even if not, it's no big deal. This is an elusive animal that is indeed difficult to find. Try to give one more look at the picture before you scroll to reveal the answer.

Did you find the cats?

The answer

The answer is in front of you.

Can you find all four cats in the picture? Here is the answer (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Can you find all four cats in the picture? Here is the answer (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)


Tags optical illusion Viral video TikTok Cats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by