Russian politician charged for having a noodle on his ear

The video referred to the Russian saying that when noodles have been hung on someone's ear, that person has been strung along or deceived.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 20:09
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023 (photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)
A Russian regional politician will appear in court next week to face accusations that he discredited the armed forces by posting a video of himself listening to President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation speech with spaghetti draped over his ear.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a Communist party lawmaker in the Samara regional parliament, said on social media on Thursday that the Novokuybyshev city court would hear his case on March 7. His party had already previously reprimanded him.

"We will fight to prove our non-involvement and innocence," he added.

Ukraine invasion

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has intensified a clamped down on public dissent, establishing fines and potentially giving prison sentences for discrediting the armed forces by expressing negative opinions.

Putin's address on Feb. 21, which lasted almost two hours, included no major policy announcements other than suspending Russia's participation in its last nuclear arms control treaty with the US.

When Abdalkin posted his video shortly afterwards on "V Kontakte," Russia's equivalent of Facebook, he added a caption saying he had been asked to watch the speech by the deputy chair of the Samara parliament.

"I'm in full support, totally agree, great performance," he added. "I haven't heard anything like it in the last 23 years. Pleasantly surprised."



