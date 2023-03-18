The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Test your IQ: How much do all the animals in the picture weigh?

Try to find out how much the weight of all the dogs is, but don't cheat! The answer is at the bottom.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 18, 2023 04:16
How much does each of the animals weigh? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
How much does each of the animals weigh?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

A riddle that was recently published on social networks manages to intrigue the surfers.

In the picture there are three dogs, each of them having a different weight. You have to try and find out how much each animal weighs and how much they all weigh together.

Think you can?

This is high-level stuff: The following riddle was shared on the social network TikTok and did not make it easy for the viewers - most of them were not able to solve it.

All you have to do is try to find out how much each animal weighs to know how much all three weigh together.

@realgen27 #fyp #brainteaser ♬ Left and Right (Charlie Puth) [feat. Jung Kook of BTS] [Sped Up Version] - sped up nightcore

Here are three dogs of different sizes. The question can be very confusing but try to concentrate and calculate the data patiently.

How much does each of the animals weigh? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Will you be able to reach the solution within 30 seconds? The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Did you manage to find out the answer? Even if not, don't worry, you are not alone. Many surfers reported that they were unable to get to a solution. Let's check according to the data in front of us.

First step:

Dog A + Dog B = 10

x+y = 10

Dog C + dog B = 20

z+y = 20

Dog C + dog A = 24 

z+x = 24

Second step:

x = 10-y

z = 20-y

(20-y) + (10-y) = 24

Third step:

20-y+10-y = 24

30-2y = 24

30-24 = 2y

6 = 2y

3 = y => B = 3

Fourth step:

x = 10-y = 10-3 = 7

z = 20-y = 20-3 = 17

Fifth step:

x+y+z = 7+3+17 = 27

That means, all the dogs weigh 27 together. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

That means, all the dogs weigh 27 kilos together.



