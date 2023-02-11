Exercise your brain: Move only two matches to solve the equation

The riddle you see in front of you is intended for people with a particularly high level of concentration.

The picture shows an incorrect equation. You must correct the mistake by moving only two matches. Will you be able to solve it?

The riddle - you can only move two matches! (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The riddle you see here has gone viral especially because it has left many people confused. It was posted on the social network TikTok on an account that often shares quizzes and personality tests.

Now look at the incorrect equation before you: 5 - 4 = 2.

The exercise consists of 17 matches in total and you have to move only two and change their position to reach an equation that will bring the correct result. If you were unable to solve the equation, the answer will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

Quite a few people reported that they managed to solve the exercise easily, but there were also those who had some difficulty.

Did you manage to ace the exercise yourself? Try one more time before you scroll to reveal the solution.

Did you succeed? Even if not, no big deal.

Here is the answer

This is the solution: 9 - 7 = 2. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Well, just turn the number 5 into a 9 and the number 4 into a 7.

This way you will get a correct equation, which is 9 - 7 = 2.