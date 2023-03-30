The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Test your IQ: Can you correct this equation by moving two matches?

Note that the math problem displayed in the image is incorrect; it claims that 19+17=24.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 22:35
Remove two matches to correct the equation. (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

This puzzle has gone viral online recently and has left many internet users dumbfounded. It was posted to TikTok by an account that often shares such riddles. 

@philipmaiyo #brainfood ♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

The picture has 26 matches in total and two must be removed in order to create a factually correct equation. 

A number of users claimed to have easily solved the puzzle, but many others had difficulty. 

Remove two matches to correct the equation. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Remove two matches to correct the equation. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you solve it? If not, scroll down to see the solution.

These are the matches that need to be removed. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) These are the matches that need to be removed. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Turn the number 19 into 13, and 17 into 11. This way, you get the correct equation 13+11 = 24. 



