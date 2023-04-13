Dog that developed alcoholism after owner's death makes full recovery

Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, has successfully completed treatment for alcohol addiction in the United Kingdom, in a rare and unusual case of canine alcoholism.

Coco’s owner died suddenly, leaving open alcohol containers around the home where Coco and his brother lived. Over time, the two animals drank the alcohol, becoming dependant on it, until they were rescued by the Woodside Animal Rescue Trust. According to the animal welfare organization, it is unclear how long Coco and his brother were left alone.

Prior to their arrival, both dogs had been experiencing fits, which experts soon recognized as the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. However, shortly after arriving at the trust, Coco’s brother passed away.

Not wanting Coco to suffer, the animal rescue staff sedated him for the next month, thus reducing the number of fits he was suffering, and making it easier to care for him.

How is Coco doing now?

Coco is now off of all medications and starting his road to recovery. Unfortunately, however, the experience has caused him to develop anxiety.

To help with the anxiety, Coco is kept away from the main kennels in a "more homely environment" at the shelter.

"Coco is doing very well indeed and well on his way to a full recovery. He spends a lot of his time helping the girls in our sanctuary reception, in between playing with his toy ball of course! A long way from the many days and long nights we went through with him so we are delighted," said Helen Lecointe, the sanctuary manager to Newsweek.

Coco is now looking for a new forever home, preferably near the sanctuary so that his vet can continue treating him.