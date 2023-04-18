The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that over 80% of the Ocean is unmapped, unobserved and unexplored. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 14:32
Strange looking sea creature (photo credit: Brandy Artall)
Strange looking sea creature
(photo credit: Brandy Artall)

Beachgoers in the Bolivar Pensinsula in Texas were startled by the sight of a terrifying sea-creature that washed ashore.

The creature was shared on Facebook by Patricia Ducote who wrote, “My friend saw this today anyone know what this may be?”

Her question, and the attached image, led to many terrified responses. Joel Soileau wrote that the unknown creature was "the stuff dreams are made of NIGHTMARES." 

What is this? 

Her question was eventually answered, according to Chron, by Lerrin Johnson of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department who said that the creature was likely the gills and gill arches of a fish that someone had caught and filleted. 

"I cannot identify the species, but it is most likely a large sport fish," Johnson wrote. "The feathery parts are the gills, which are attached to the bony gill arches. The spikey bits in the top middle are the pharyngeal teeth." 

Sea monster. (credit: PIXABAY) Sea monster. (credit: PIXABAY)

While the creature ended up being a comedic misunderstanding, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that over 80% of the Ocean is unmapped, unobserved and unexplored. 

Nearly 2,000 new species are discovered annually, roughly five new species daily on average, according to Scuba Diving Magazine. 

In 2023, scientists discovered a new fish they named Pyrolycus Jaco, which lives 6,000 feet under sea level, according to KBPS.



Tags Facebook animals fish discovery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by