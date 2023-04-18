The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

This Israeli stoplight drove everyone crazy

Drivers were confronted with conflicting instructions at the intersection in Kiryat Ono.

By WALLA!, MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: APRIL 18, 2023 05:40

Updated: APRIL 18, 2023 05:55
Traffic light displaying green. (photo credit: DAVID SANCHEZ/PEXELS)
Traffic light displaying green.
(photo credit: DAVID SANCHEZ/PEXELS)

A traffic light in the city of Kiryat Ono in central Israel went viral on the internet on Thursday, as videos began circulating showing the light's conflicting instructions. 

At the intersection, drivers were confronted with a green arrow to turn left as well as a blue metal sign affixed to the stoplight instructing them that they can only turn right. 

Caution: Road work ahead

That particular stoplight is part of a new two-way public transportation route that opened to traffic on Friday and is designed to strengthen the transportation capacity between the city of Kiryat Ono and the rest of the Gush Dan area. The municipality of Kiryat Ono stated that the light was only installed about thirty minutes before the issue was raised online, and it was immediately dealt with. 

However, it appeared that the solution was not as immediate as the municipality claimed. On Saturday evening, the city released another statement saying, "the route was opened to traffic for the first time today, and subsequently some malfunctions were discovered."

The statement continued: "Sometimes it is a too-short green light, sometimes it is confusion due to an unfamiliar traffic sign, sometimes additional painting is needed, etc. - we monitor [such] difficulties and are attentive to complaints...as soon as possible. In the near future, there will be an examination [of the issue] and we ask for patience and cooperation...We will solve the problem and take care of the malfunctions...in order to make traffic flow safely. We are at your service at any time."

TRAFFIC JAMS on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) TRAFFIC JAMS on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)


Tags transportation Viral video cars traffic public transportation car
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Rabbi Leo Dee: 'Our family of seven is now a family of four'

Lucy Dee, age 48, was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel along with two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee. Lucy passed away from her injuries in hospital, April 10, 2023.
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by