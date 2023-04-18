This Israeli stoplight drove everyone crazy

A traffic light in the city of Kiryat Ono in central Israel went viral on the internet on Thursday, as videos began circulating showing the light's conflicting instructions.

At the intersection, drivers were confronted with a green arrow to turn left as well as a blue metal sign affixed to the stoplight instructing them that they can only turn right.

Caution: Road work ahead

That particular stoplight is part of a new two-way public transportation route that opened to traffic on Friday and is designed to strengthen the transportation capacity between the city of Kiryat Ono and the rest of the Gush Dan area. The municipality of Kiryat Ono stated that the light was only installed about thirty minutes before the issue was raised online, and it was immediately dealt with.

However, it appeared that the solution was not as immediate as the municipality claimed. On Saturday evening, the city released another statement saying, "the route was opened to traffic for the first time today, and subsequently some malfunctions were discovered."

The statement continued: "Sometimes it is a too-short green light, sometimes it is confusion due to an unfamiliar traffic sign, sometimes additional painting is needed, etc. - we monitor [such] difficulties and are attentive to complaints...as soon as possible. In the near future, there will be an examination [of the issue] and we ask for patience and cooperation...We will solve the problem and take care of the malfunctions...in order to make traffic flow safely. We are at your service at any time."