The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli artists draw a red line to High Court in protest of judicial reform

The protesters noted in a statement that the paint used was designed specifically for the demonstration, noting that it is "easy to paint over."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 10:46
The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (photo credit: Amir Golstein)
The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023
(photo credit: Amir Golstein)

The "Day of Disruption" kicked off earlier than planned early on Thursday morning when dozens of Israeli artists painted a red line on the road to Israel's High Court of Justice in Jerusalem. 

Launching another day of marches, demonstrations and road closures as part of the nationwide judicial reform protest, the artists' demonstration represents the "inseparable connection between an independent judiciary and the freedoms of speech and expression through art, leisure, culture and sports," as per protest organizers.

Five of the artists were arrested, Israel Police reported.

The protesters noted in a statement that the paint used was designed specifically for the demonstration, noting that it is "easy to paint over."

At 11 a.m., there is expected to be a protest of artists and "people of culture" in Tel Aviv at HaBima Square.

The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (credit: OREN ALON) The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (credit: OREN ALON)

The IDF's creative protest endeavors

Israeli military servicemembers also found non-traditional ways to demonstrate on Thursday. 

Israeli media reported on Thursday morning that IDF reservists attempted to open a military recruitment office in front of the B'nei Brak city hall as part of their judicial reform protest efforts. The reservists were quoted by Maariv as saying, "We came to transfer the burden of enlistment to the ultra-Orthodox population, because if there will be a dictatorship, we will need to come here and enlist [soldiers]. We repeat that without democracy, there is no 'People's Army.'"

Also on Thursday morning, approximately 150 military reservists including Lt.-Col. Alon Even-Chen set up a "guard post" in front of the Rehovot Magistrate's Court, according to Israeli media. 



Tags protests israel protest Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by