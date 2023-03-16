The "Day of Disruption" kicked off earlier than planned early on Thursday morning when dozens of Israeli artists painted a red line on the road to Israel's High Court of Justice in Jerusalem.

Launching another day of marches, demonstrations and road closures as part of the nationwide judicial reform protest, the artists' demonstration represents the "inseparable connection between an independent judiciary and the freedoms of speech and expression through art, leisure, culture and sports," as per protest organizers.

Five of the artists were arrested, Israel Police reported.

The protesters noted in a statement that the paint used was designed specifically for the demonstration, noting that it is "easy to paint over."

At 11 a.m., there is expected to be a protest of artists and "people of culture" in Tel Aviv at HaBima Square.

The red line drawn by Israeli protesters as part of a 'Day of Disruption' in Jerusalem on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (credit: OREN ALON)

The IDF's creative protest endeavors

Israeli military servicemembers also found non-traditional ways to demonstrate on Thursday.

Israeli media reported on Thursday morning that IDF reservists attempted to open a military recruitment office in front of the B'nei Brak city hall as part of their judicial reform protest efforts. The reservists were quoted by Maariv as saying, "We came to transfer the burden of enlistment to the ultra-Orthodox population, because if there will be a dictatorship, we will need to come here and enlist [soldiers]. We repeat that without democracy, there is no 'People's Army.'"

Also on Thursday morning, approximately 150 military reservists including Lt.-Col. Alon Even-Chen set up a "guard post" in front of the Rehovot Magistrate's Court, according to Israeli media.