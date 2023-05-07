UN accidentally calls for 'incest in peace' in tweet against war

The official Twitter account for the United Nations in Geneva called for "incest in peace" on Sunday after someone made an embarrassing typo in a tweet.

The tweet, which read "We want peace. Silence the guns," also contained the hashtags "Stop War" and "Incest in Peace".

The tweet was seemingly meant to call for readers to "invest in peace" instead.

The tweet was accompanied by a graphic of the end of a rifle with a flower coming out of it.

Tweet draws confusion and amusement

People in the comments section of the tweet expressed a mixture of amusement and confusion with one comment saying the tweet was supported by Jaime and Cersei Lannister, notable Game of Thrones characters known for their incestuous relationship.

Another commenter wrote "A condom would have prevented this post" while others used a series of gifs to express their amusement at the typo.

The tweet, which was posted at around 3 a.m., was still up six hours later.