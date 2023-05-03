Israel showed Wednesday it's armed with a sense of humor in the country's conflict with Iran. "Praying for whoever tweeted this," the official Twitter account of the Jewish state wrote in response to a tweet of the unicorn emoji accidentally posted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. "Blink twice if you are safe."

The Iranian tweet read: "#Iran, #Syria presidents preside over meeting of high-ranking delegations, reaffirm bilateral ties remained stable." It included one photo of the meeting and another of a laughing unicorn.

Israel's satire tweet encouraged others to mock Iran's mishap too. The account for Israel's embassy in Belgium replied: "Maybe he's just a @noakirel fan? #Eurovision2023," a nod to the Israeli pop-star's song ״Unicorn,״ which is Israel’s official entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

What happened at the Iran-Syria meeting?

No unicorns were reported to have attended the meeting Wednesday between Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

The meeting is a major visit for the Syrian regime which has been doing heavy lifting in its outreach to regional countries and Russia in recent months. Syria’s foreign minister, for instance, has recently traveled to Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and other countries.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad welcomes Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria May 3, 2023. (credit: SYRIAN PRESIDENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Iranian presidential visit comes as Iran continues to export weapons via Iraq and Syria to Lebanon. Iran uses Syria to threaten Israel. Iran has tried to send air defenses and other weapons to Syria in the past.

