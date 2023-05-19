The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Cat burglar unsuccessfully attempts to steal from Turkish store

"It was very deliberate, in a planned way," Bal said. "Of course it was a surprise. Who would have thought that an animal would steal?!" 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2023 14:22

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 14:23
A cat rescued by the Humane Society International's animal disaster relief team in Antakya, Turkey after the earthquake, February 2023 (photo credit: Courtesy Humane Society International)
A cat rescued by the Humane Society International's animal disaster relief team in Antakya, Turkey after the earthquake, February 2023
(photo credit: Courtesy Humane Society International)

A small clothing store in Turkey is drawing global attention after a cat began stealing from the shop. 

The store, located in the city of Sultangazi, was a favorite frequent of the cat, who was looking for his opportune time to strike. 

“I would let him sleep in the store window,” Bal, the store’s owner, told The Dodo. “I have always taken care of cats. I am no stranger to them.”

cat test (credit: JPOST STAFF) cat test (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Feline goes on strike

Having successfully gained the trust of Bal and having cased the joint, the cat decided to strike. He stole a pair of leggings but was unfortunately caught by both Bal and the CCTV. 

“It was very deliberate, in a planned way,” Bal said. “Of course, it was a surprise. Who would have thought that an animal would steal?!” 

The thief, with criminally good taste in clothing, returned to the scene of the crime. Bal was more than willing to put the incident behind him, explaining that he “gave him pets. He’s a very cute thief.” So, for this cat at least, maybe crime does pay.



