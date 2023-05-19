Cat burglar unsuccessfully attempts to steal from Turkish store

A small clothing store in Turkey is drawing global attention after a cat began stealing from the shop.

The store, located in the city of Sultangazi, was a favorite frequent of the cat, who was looking for his opportune time to strike.

“I would let him sleep in the store window,” Bal, the store’s owner, told The Dodo. “I have always taken care of cats. I am no stranger to them.”

cat test (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Feline goes on strike

Having successfully gained the trust of Bal and having cased the joint, the cat decided to strike. He stole a pair of leggings but was unfortunately caught by both Bal and the CCTV.

“It was very deliberate, in a planned way,” Bal said. “Of course, it was a surprise. Who would have thought that an animal would steal?!”

The thief, with criminally good taste in clothing, returned to the scene of the crime. Bal was more than willing to put the incident behind him, explaining that he “gave him pets. He’s a very cute thief.” So, for this cat at least, maybe crime does pay.