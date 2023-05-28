The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Venice's waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge

The Venice prefect has called an emergency meeting of police forces to understand what happened and study possible countermeasures

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 28, 2023 17:22
Venice's waters turn green due to an unknown substance near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy in this handout image released May 28, 2023. (photo credit: VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Venice's waters turn green due to an unknown substance near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy in this handout image released May 28, 2023.
(photo credit: VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The waters in Venice's main canal turned fluorescent green on Sunday in the area near the Rialto bridge and authorities are seeking to trace the cause, Italy's fire department said.

The regional environmental protection agency has received samples of the altered waters and is working to identify the substance that changed their color, the department said in a tweet.

The Venice prefect has called an emergency meeting of police forces to understand what happened and study possible countermeasures, the Ansa news agency reported.

What might have caused the waters to turn green?

The incident echoes recent episodes in Italy where environmental groups have been coloring monuments, including using vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of Rome's Trevi fountain black in a protest against fossil fuels.

However, unlike previous cases, no activist group has come forward to claim responsibility for what happened in Venice.

Venice's waters turn green due to an unknown substance near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy in this handout image released May 28, 2023. (credit: VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Venice's waters turn green due to an unknown substance near the Rialto Bridge, in Venice, Italy in this handout image released May 28, 2023. (credit: VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)


Tags italy water water contamination venice
