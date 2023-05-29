Meryem had a little lamb: Turkish woman takes lamb to vote

The trend of bringing your pets to the voting booths has expanded as a video from the Turkish elections shows a woman bringing her pet lamb into the booth.

The woman was seen turning up to vote in the second round of the Turkish presidential election with her pet lamb. The lamb can be seen wearing a striped lamb-sized shirt as it follows the woman on her way to cast her vote.

Bringing your dog to the voting booth has been a growing trend in recent years, leading to the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations to trend on Twitter during elections. But this time a Turkish woman took it one step further by bringing her pet lamb to the voting booth.

The lamb, seemingly at ease with the whole process, calmly follows its owner to booth and then out of the polling station without even needing a leash. The lamb is also dressed for the occasion sporting a striped lamb-sized shirt and a collar on its neck.

British voters have, since at least 2019, been posting pictures of themselves with their furry friends at the voting booth. Often they will leave behind subtle and also not so subtle indications of their voting intentions, even the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson, got involved posting pictures of their dogs at the voting booth.

Larry the cat walks outside of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 7, 2022. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Political animals of a different sort

Sometimes animals go with their owner to the ballot and sometimes they are on the ballot, which was the case with Danish black lab, Ludvig. He ran in 2022 ran as part of his owner Inger Støjberg's Denmark Democrats for the Danish parliament, the Folketing. He ran on a platform of animal rights.

However, not all animals in politics get there through elections, some, like Larry the cat, are appointed to their positions. Larry was appointed to the position of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in February 2011. The first cat to officially hold the title, which was previously just a courtesy title given by the British press, he joins a legendary 500 year history of cats in the British government.