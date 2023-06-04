The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

True crime fan in South Korea murders online friend 'out of curiosity'

Police believe the 23-year-old South Korean woman murdered her victim out of a desire to experience true crime.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 21:35
Police tape marks the site of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022. (photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)
Police tape marks the site of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022.
(photo credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

A South Korean woman who was described by local police as a true crime fanatic was arrested and indicted for allegedly murdering her online friend last week.

The woman, 23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung, is accused of killing and dismembering her friend whom she had met online under the guise of looking for a tutor.

South Korean authorities believe that the woman killed her friend "out of curiosity," local media reported. It was believed she had the desire to experience murder firsthand, having been obsessed with true crime stories.

"Jung was a loner and a recluse who has been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago," police said, according to local media.

The outlet said that Jung confessed to the killing and was indicted for the murder on Friday.

Police officers and rescue workers stand near police tape at the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2022. (credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS) Police officers and rescue workers stand near police tape at the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2022. (credit: KIM HONG-JI/ REUTERS)

How did the murder happen?

Jung had initially claimed that her victim had been killed during an argument, but later changed her narrative when confronted with contradictory evidence, Insider reported.

South Korean media also reported that police had found that Jung had been researching ways to hide a corpse for three months prior to the incident. 

Jung had found her alleged victim on an online app that connects parents with tutors, the outlet reported. Jung had contacted the alleged victim two days before the murder, posing as a mother online. It was reported that Jung purchased a school uniform on the day of the crime.

How were police made aware of the murder?

When the victim entered Jung's home, Jung allegedly stabbed the victim to death. She then allegedly dismembered the body, placed it into a suitcase and dumped it in a local forest. The reports say that she kept some body parts in her home. 

The taxi driver that drove Jung and the body of her victim reported her to the police. Police then found bloodied clothes in her possession.



Tags crime murder stabbing South Korea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by