True crime fan in South Korea murders online friend 'out of curiosity'

A South Korean woman who was described by local police as a true crime fanatic was arrested and indicted for allegedly murdering her online friend last week.

The woman, 23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung, is accused of killing and dismembering her friend whom she had met online under the guise of looking for a tutor.

South Korean authorities believe that the woman killed her friend "out of curiosity," local media reported. It was believed she had the desire to experience murder firsthand, having been obsessed with true crime stories.

"Jung was a loner and a recluse who has been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago," police said, according to local media.

The outlet said that Jung confessed to the killing and was indicted for the murder on Friday.

How did the murder happen?

Jung had initially claimed that her victim had been killed during an argument, but later changed her narrative when confronted with contradictory evidence, Insider reported.

South Korean media also reported that police had found that Jung had been researching ways to hide a corpse for three months prior to the incident.

Jung had found her alleged victim on an online app that connects parents with tutors, the outlet reported. Jung had contacted the alleged victim two days before the murder, posing as a mother online. It was reported that Jung purchased a school uniform on the day of the crime.

How were police made aware of the murder?

When the victim entered Jung's home, Jung allegedly stabbed the victim to death. She then allegedly dismembered the body, placed it into a suitcase and dumped it in a local forest. The reports say that she kept some body parts in her home.

The taxi driver that drove Jung and the body of her victim reported her to the police. Police then found bloodied clothes in her possession.