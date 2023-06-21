The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

One man's close encounter with deadly sea snail caught on video

The venom from a single cone snail can claim the lives of up to 700 individuals, and this man almost became one of its victims.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 12:16
A live textile cone, (Conus textile) one of several species whose venom can cause serious harm to a human (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A live textile cone, (Conus textile) one of several species whose venom can cause serious harm to a human
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the realm of dangerous creatures, a sea snail might not be the first that comes to mind. However, appearances can be deceiving, and certain snails harbor deadly venom. Among them, the venomous cone snail stands out as one of the planet's top five threats to human life.

Astonishingly, it is believed that the venom from a single cone snail can claim the lives of up to 700 individuals—a fact that was unbeknownst to one man, as depicted in a video that has gone viral.

The Hidden Danger

Parents wanted to show the cool snail they found while on a vacation to Egyptby u/Nico038cc in OopsThatsDeadly

While freshwater snails are carriers of diseases, including the transmission of parasitic flatworms and snail fever, venomous sea snails present a more immediate and lethal threat. Their innocuous appearance, often adorned with intricate patterns, masks the presence of a potent sting concealed within their whitish-brown shells.

When their prey ventures too close, these snails strike with a spear-like proboscis, injecting a complex blend of neurotoxins that cause instant paralysis. Each species of cone snail produces a unique combination of toxins, specially evolved to target specific prey—ranging from small fish to worms.

Unbeknownst to the man in the video, his harmless encounter with a cone snail could have turned deadly. Captured by his parents during their vacation in Egypt, the footage intended to showcase a fascinating find quickly turned into a shocking revelation. The video was later shared on Reddit, where viewers pointed out the peril that lay in the man's unwitting grip.

As fellow Reddit users commented on the video, a sense of disbelief and caution permeated their words. Some referred to prior encounters with these venomous snails, while others were gripped by fear as they watched the footage. It became evident that not all dangerous animals reveal their deadly potential outwardly. This incident serves as a stark reminder to exercise caution, even when encountering seemingly harmless creatures.

The video of a man casually handling a venomous sea snail, unaware of the danger it posed, serves as a cautionary tale. Nature's deadliest creatures often conceal their lethal capabilities behind an unassuming façade. Whether it be the venomous cone snail or other unsuspected predators, it is crucial to approach wildlife with care and respect. Let this be a reminder that appearances can be deceiving, and not all dangers manifest in the expected forms.



Tags nature animals Viral video poison wildlife
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by