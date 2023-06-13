Be careful! Israel's snakebite and scorpion sting season has begun

As the weather gets warmer, the season of snakes (and scorpions) coming out of hiding and biting people in Israel has caused the number of victims to increase significantly, according to the National Poison Control Center and the emergency department at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

Earlier this week, a man in his fifties was rushed to Rambam after he was bitten by a snake outside his house when he decided to water his garden.

When arriving, the man was treated in a shock room suffering from various symptoms due to the spread of the venom, and after receiving the serum to treat the bite, he was transferred to the internal intensive care unit for further observation. He is now stable.

The danger of poisonous snakes in Israel

According to the poison control center, between the months of January and May, the center handled 17 inquiries concerning snake bites and 57 inquiries dealing with scorpion stings.

“During the spring and summer, cases of snake bites increase,” said Dr. Yael Luria, director of the National Poison Control Center. “Not all snakes are venomous, but there are several species like the common viper and the painted saw-scaled viper. People may suffer snakebites on trips, in parks and playgrounds, and also around their homes, so the best treatment is prevention.”

A snake is seen after being rescued in the Galilee in Israel's North. (credit: NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

She urged people to make sure that the living, working, and playing areas are clean and not covered with weeds, thorns, waste piles or other places where snakes may hide.

Poisonous snakes in Israel are also active at night, so if you go for a walk or in the yard in the evening after dark, you should take along a flashlight and look carefully around. If you see a snake in the residential area, stay away and call a qualified snake catcher.

When sleeping in the open air, choose to stay away from piles of stones or bushes and place clothes and belongings in a high place. Wear closed shoes. Always check the sleeping bag carefully before entering it, and in the morning, carefully shake all the equipment and check your clothes and shoes.

If you have been bitten, stay away from the snake and immediately call for help at MDA (101) and then consult with the National Center for Poisoning Information at (04) 777-1900.

Never try to catch or kill the snake. Remove your watch or jewelry (rings and bracelets) from the affected limb. Do not bandage, cool with ice or try to remove the venom. Be quiet with as little movement as possible until you are evacuated.