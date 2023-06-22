The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Twitter vs. Meta: Musk, Zuckerberg challenge each other to cage fight

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a fight after someone tweeted claiming that Meta is developing a Twitter rival called Threads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 10:35
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a cage match challenge posed on Wednesday by Twitter CEO Elon Musk over Twitter.

In response to a tweet saying that Meta is going to release a rival to Twitter called Threads, Must tweeted "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be "sane". Was worried there for a moment."

A different user then told Musk to watch out because Zuckerberg "does the ju-jitsu now", to which Musk responded, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

"I have this great move that I call 'the Walrus' where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing."

Elon Musk

A short while later, Zuckerberg posted a story on his official Instagram account with a screenshot of Musk's challenge, captioning it "send me location."

Musk later tweeted that the location was Vegas Octagon, adding "I have this great move that I call 'the Walrus' where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing."

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in a ju-jitsu tournament earlier this year.

Musk challenged Putin to a duel last year

This isn't the first time Musk has challenged people to fights on Twitter. In March of last year, only a few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat saying that the winner gets Ukraine.



