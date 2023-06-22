Twitter vs. Meta: Musk, Zuckerberg challenge each other to cage fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a cage match challenge posed on Wednesday by Twitter CEO Elon Musk over Twitter.

In response to a tweet saying that Meta is going to release a rival to Twitter called Threads, Must tweeted "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be "sane". Was worried there for a moment."

A different user then told Musk to watch out because Zuckerberg "does the ju-jitsu now", to which Musk responded, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

A short while later, Zuckerberg posted a story on his official Instagram account with a screenshot of Musk's challenge, captioning it "send me location."

Musk later tweeted that the location was Vegas Octagon, adding "I have this great move that I call 'the Walrus' where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing."

Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in a ju-jitsu tournament earlier this year.

Musk challenged Putin to a duel last year

This isn't the first time Musk has challenged people to fights on Twitter. In March of last year, only a few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat saying that the winner gets Ukraine.