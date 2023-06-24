The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

146 pounds of cocaine discovered in ice cream machine

The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be approximately $1.2 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 05:47
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar. (photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar.
(photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)

146 pounds (66 kilograms) of cocaine were discovered on Monday in an ice cream machine that was being transported from Mexico to the United States by US Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso, Texas.

The federal law enforcement agency announced the incident on its website, where the agency stated that the ice cream machine was hauled on a 1995 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The discovery was made when CBP officers at the scene further inspected the vehicle. The truck also underwent an X-ray scan which detected the narcotic.

The street value of the cocaine is estimated to be approximately $1.2 million, a CBP spokesperson told USA Today.

The CBP also relied on the assistance of a trained dog to sniff out the drugs, ABC reported.

"Remaining constantly vigilant"

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk however seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant,” Luis Mejia said, who is the CBP Director at the El Paso port.

A police officer opens a cocaine hydrochloride package during the seizure of a semi-submersible sea vessel loaded with more than a ton of cocaine hydrochloride in Tumaco, Colombia August 23, 2020 (credit: VIA REUTERS) A police officer opens a cocaine hydrochloride package during the seizure of a semi-submersible sea vessel loaded with more than a ton of cocaine hydrochloride in Tumaco, Colombia August 23, 2020 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk however seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant.”

Luis Mejia

CBP officers located a total of 56 bundles of cocaine, which were then seized alongside the vehicle. The driver, a 43-year-old Mexican man, was turned over to Texas DPS officers to face charges regarding the incident.



Tags drugs US-Mexico border El Paso Cocaine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by