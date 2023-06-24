The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Musk will train if Zuckerberg martial arts cage match takes hold

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta META.O, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 20:11
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Elon Musk said on Saturday he will start training if the mixed martial arts cage fight he has provoked with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta META.O, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

"I haven't started training yet. So if this does happen, I will," Musk said in a talk on Twitter with Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Musk and the space race.

The match "might actually happen" said Musk while attending a birthday party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.

SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he attends a roundtable during the 6th edition of the ''Choose France'' Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France on May 15, 2023. (credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo) SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he attends a roundtable during the 6th edition of the ''Choose France'' Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris, France on May 15, 2023. (credit: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Other comments made by Musk

Musk also said SpaceX investments in the rocket Starship, the debut flight of which exploded over the Gulf of Mexico in April raising questions about environmental impacts, may approach $3 billion this year.

Musk said SpaceX was working on improvements to Starship.



Tags Facebook twitter mark zuckerberg Elon Musk
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by