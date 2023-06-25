The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Test yourself: are you part of the 10% who can find the bee among the flowers?

One TikTok challenge puts your vision to the test.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 03:29
Can you find the bee? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the bee?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A recent challenge posted on TikTok featured a drawing with lots of yellow flowers and several butterflies, with an animal hidden between them that not all viewers were able to find. Some surfers were able to spot it within a few seconds, but others couldn't find it.

Today's riddle will test your visual acuity. In the picture before you, you can find butterflies and especially sunflower flowers. Among all these details which are merely a distraction, there is a bee that you must find. The visual test was published on the social media platform TikTok and many surfers reported that they had trouble finding out where the bee was.

If you concentrate and look carefully, you have a chance to find it. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@calibrateddyslexia #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness #calibrateddyslexia #dyslexiasquad #dyslexicproblems #nuerodivergent ♬ original sound - Calibrated Dyslexia

What will the hidden bee reveal?

Did you manage to find out where the bee is hidden? Even if not, no big deal. Most commenters wrote that it took them over 30 seconds to see her, while a few others spotted it in less than ten seconds. Take a look at the following image to find what you were looking for.

If you were unable to find out for yourself, the answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) If you were unable to find out for yourself, the answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The answer is before you.



