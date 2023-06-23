Optical illusion: Can you find the pencil among the yellow school buses?

New optical illusions are being published every day to grab the attention of both young and adult audiences. Recently, an old illusion resurfaced on the internet under the title "Can You Find the Pencil in 10 Seconds?" and went viral.

The following puzzle managed to captivate several users as they scrolled through videos on the social media platform TikTok.

In the image below, you can see a yellow school bus. The challenge is to find the hidden pencil. Think you can find it? It's going to be particularly challenging. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Most commenters wrote that there is no pencil in the picture, and indeed, many struggled to find it, with the majority not finding it at all. However, we assure you that it is there. Take one last look before moving on the reveal the answer.

The answer to the optical illusion. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Did you find the pencil?

Even if you didn't, it's okay. It was definitely difficult this time. The answer is in front of you.