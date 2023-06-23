The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Optical illusion: Can you find the pencil among the yellow school buses?

The following puzzle managed to captivate several users as they scrolled through videos on the social media platform TikTok. 

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 19:54
Can you find the pencil in this photo? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Can you find the pencil in this photo?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

New optical illusions are being published every day to grab the attention of both young and adult audiences. Recently, an old illusion resurfaced on the internet under the title "Can You Find the Pencil in 10 Seconds?" and went viral.

@calibrateddyslexia #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness #calibrateddyslexia #dyslexiasquad #dyslexicproblems #nuerodivergent ♬ original sound - Calibrated Dyslexia

In the image below, you can see a yellow school bus. The challenge is to find the hidden pencil. Think you can find it? It's going to be particularly challenging. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Most commenters wrote that there is no pencil in the picture, and indeed, many struggled to find it, with the majority not finding it at all. However, we assure you that it is there. Take one last look before moving on the reveal the answer.

The answer to the optical illusion. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer to the optical illusion. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Did you find the pencil?

Even if you didn't, it's okay. It was definitely difficult this time. The answer is in front of you.



