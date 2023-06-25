The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
This amazingly simple trick will keep flies out of your home

Discover a brilliant hack from Miss Hinch's Facebook group to bid farewell to annoying summer flies. All you need is a bag, water, and a few coins.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 12:42
Keep these pesky bugs outside this summer (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Keep these pesky bugs outside this summer
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Summer brings warmth and joy, but it also welcomes unwanted guests in the form of flies and mosquitoes. Dealing with these pests can be quite a nuisance, especially when they find their way into your home.

Fortunately, a simple trick has been shared by followers of cleaning guru Miss Hinch that can help keep flies at bay. With just a bag, water, and some coins, you can say goodbye to these pesky intruders.

The Trick Revealed:

A concerned woman living near a cow farm sought advice on Miss Hinch's Facebook page, asking for the best way to get rid of flies. In response, the cleaning experts shared an ingenious solution. They suggested taking a bag of sandwiches, filling it halfway with water, and adding a few coins. Surprisingly, this concoction acts as a fly repellent.

This trick will keep your house fly free (credit: Screenshot: Facebook/Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips)This trick will keep your house fly free (credit: Screenshot: Facebook/Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips)

How it works:

The bag filled with water and coins, when hung near open windows, creates the illusion of a wasp's nest. Flies perceive it as a potential danger and instinctively stay away. It is essential to change the water periodically, but once you implement this trick, mosquitoes, flies, and wasps will no longer bother your household.

According to the British Daily Express website, the effectiveness of this hack can be explained through the unique vision of flies. Flies possess compound eyes comprising numerous small, closely packed units. As a result, they see objects differently from humans. When confronted with the water-filled bag adorned with coins, the flies experience multiple reflections and an array of vibrant colors. This visual phenomenon causes discomfort and deters them from approaching.

Maintaining a clean home is key to minimizing fly infestations. Pest expert Walter Murphy advises focusing on eliminating potential attractions for flies, such as sugar, rotten meat, and other garbage. Regularly clean surfaces and ensure your trash can is emptied frequently. These measures will significantly reduce the presence of flies in your living space.

Take control of fly infestations with proper house cleaning

To prevent flies from entering your home, adopting a thorough cleaning routine is crucial. By following these expert tips, you can effectively combat fly-related issues:

1. Dispose of garbage regularly: Remove any sources of food waste that may attract flies. Empty your trash can frequently, especially during warmer months.

2. Clean surfaces diligently: Wipe down countertops, tables, and other surfaces to eliminate food residue that could entice flies. Using appropriate cleaning products will help keep them at bay.

3. Maintain a sanitary kitchen: Pay special attention to the kitchen area, ensuring that spills, crumbs, and dirty dishes are promptly dealt with. Regularly clean your sink and drains to prevent fly breeding grounds.

4. Seal entry points: Inspect your windows and doors for any gaps or cracks that flies could exploit. Use weather-stripping or sealant to secure these openings and prevent flies from entering your home.

Enjoying the summer season doesn't have to involve sharing your living space with flies. Thanks to the brilliant trick shared by Miss Hinch's Facebook group, you can now keep these pesky insects at a distance. Implementing this simple hack using a bag, water, and coins can deter flies effectively. Additionally, maintaining a clean home and eliminating potential attractants will contribute to a fly-free environment. Embrace a fly-free household and relish the best of the summer season.



