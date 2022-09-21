We use our laundry machine daily, but since the nature of it is to clean, we don't often consider that it, too, needs a good clean sometimes.

They accumulate mold and mildew and it is easy for us to ignore their existence because we hardly see them.

In the ridiculously popular Facebook group, "Cleaning tips and tricks," one member asked what the other users recommend in order to clean their washing machine. Many people offered creative suggestions, but this one answer may surprise you.

It may very well be that the key to keeping a clean washing machine is none other than regular old minty mouthwash!

According to SheFinds, a popular website dedicated to women, just half a cup of mouthwash on an empty washing machine cycle can remove the bits of mold and mildew and also make your washing machine smell amazing.

How do you do it?

It's that simple: Pour half a glass of mouthwash inside your washing machine or into the drawer. Run it on a normal cycle with hot water.

The mouthwash will circulate in your washing machine and remove all the dirt, mold and mildew.

"I used this technique after a little incident with poison ivy," explained SheFinds writer Justine Schwartz. "I used the mouthwash trick and never had an issue with the ivy. It also got rid of a musky smell that lingered in my machine from the prior owners (my house is really old). If you’re a clean freak, this is definitely something you should do immediately."

YouTube channel Smart Fox suggested even using mouthwash instead of laundry detergent, as well. He said to put approximately 120 milliliters of mouthwash in the laundry machine with a normal load and to let the machine run as usual, and this will leave your clothes smelling minty fresh.