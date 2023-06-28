The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Solving the sock mystery: How to stop losing your socks in the laundry

Discover an ingenious invention that eliminates the problem of vanishing socks and keeps your laundry organized effortlessly.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 15:58
A lost sock is found in the washer (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A lost sock is found in the washer
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Losing socks while doing laundry is a common annoyance, particularly when it comes to washing children's clothes. It often leaves us with single socks, the missing half of the pairs nowhere to be found.

Sarah Duston, a resourceful mother of six young children aged 3 to 13, was determined to find a solution to this persistent problem. After some extensive trial and error, she stumbled upon a clever invention that revolutionized her laundry routine.

In a Facebook post, Duston shared her brilliant idea with the world. She showed off a photo of a compact rack equipped with small wheels. Attached to this rack were six small white laundry bags, each bearing the name of one of her children. She devised a system where each child's socks and underwear were placed in their respective bags, while the rest of the clothes went into the machine as is.

Sarah explained, that everything that gets washed in the bag gets put in the dryer in the bag too, before immediately being moved to the respective child's room. This simple yet effective method allows her to easily identify which sock belongs to whom, making the task of sorting pairs a breeze.

Duston's innovative approach resolved her endless supply of individual socks, sparing her the frustration of matching them up and recalling who they belonged to. The idea quickly gained traction among fellow mothers, particularly those with multiple children. Many eagerly adopted this ingenious trick and experienced the delight of hassle-free sock management.

@motherhoodonpurpose Thanks @jillcomesclean for the hack! I’m doing it this way from now on! #kidsocks #laundryhacks #laundryday #kidsclothesorganization @motherhoodonpurpose ♬ BARELY BREATHING - Grant Averill

Who is to blame for missing socks and bra straps? Your washing machine

If you've ever wondered about the sudden disappearance of a sock or the vanishing of a bra strap, it turns out that your washing machine might be to blame. The notion of the washing machine devouring clothes was once dismissed as a myth, but it appears that small items can indeed go missing during the washing process. High spin speeds can cause these items to be sucked into the drain hole or become stuck above the rubber edges that seal the machine.

There are some precautions you can take to prevent your clothes from joining the washing machine's secret collection.

Firstly, after every time you use the washing machine, run your hand over the rubber rim inside it. This is where socks usually get trapped. If you suspect the laundry could have made its way into the drain hole, you'll need to remove the bottom panel of the washing machine.

Inside, you'll find a circular compartment that can be disassembled – put a bowl underneath in case there is any leakage. Here, you can discover what the washing machine has pulled in over time.

To avoid the risk of small items being sucked into the washing machine, consider using a special laundry bag that can be closed with a thread. This way, all your delicate clothing can stay together, minimizing the potential for damage to both the clothes and the washing machine.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by