Solving the sock mystery: How to stop losing your socks in the laundry

Losing socks while doing laundry is a common annoyance, particularly when it comes to washing children's clothes. It often leaves us with single socks, the missing half of the pairs nowhere to be found.

Sarah Duston, a resourceful mother of six young children aged 3 to 13, was determined to find a solution to this persistent problem. After some extensive trial and error, she stumbled upon a clever invention that revolutionized her laundry routine.

In a Facebook post, Duston shared her brilliant idea with the world. She showed off a photo of a compact rack equipped with small wheels. Attached to this rack were six small white laundry bags, each bearing the name of one of her children. She devised a system where each child's socks and underwear were placed in their respective bags, while the rest of the clothes went into the machine as is.

Sarah explained, that everything that gets washed in the bag gets put in the dryer in the bag too, before immediately being moved to the respective child's room. This simple yet effective method allows her to easily identify which sock belongs to whom, making the task of sorting pairs a breeze.

Duston's innovative approach resolved her endless supply of individual socks, sparing her the frustration of matching them up and recalling who they belonged to. The idea quickly gained traction among fellow mothers, particularly those with multiple children. Many eagerly adopted this ingenious trick and experienced the delight of hassle-free sock management.

Who is to blame for missing socks and bra straps? Your washing machine

If you've ever wondered about the sudden disappearance of a sock or the vanishing of a bra strap, it turns out that your washing machine might be to blame. The notion of the washing machine devouring clothes was once dismissed as a myth, but it appears that small items can indeed go missing during the washing process. High spin speeds can cause these items to be sucked into the drain hole or become stuck above the rubber edges that seal the machine.

There are some precautions you can take to prevent your clothes from joining the washing machine's secret collection.

Firstly, after every time you use the washing machine, run your hand over the rubber rim inside it. This is where socks usually get trapped. If you suspect the laundry could have made its way into the drain hole, you'll need to remove the bottom panel of the washing machine.

Inside, you'll find a circular compartment that can be disassembled – put a bowl underneath in case there is any leakage. Here, you can discover what the washing machine has pulled in over time.

To avoid the risk of small items being sucked into the washing machine, consider using a special laundry bag that can be closed with a thread. This way, all your delicate clothing can stay together, minimizing the potential for damage to both the clothes and the washing machine.