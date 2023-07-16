The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Hairy as an animal: This actress shaves her face every other day

Eva Mendes' preference for facial shaving raises concerns. an Israeli dermatologist explains the potential dangers and alternative solutions

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 16, 2023 13:19
JOANNA VARGAS Magic Glow Wand (photo credit: Courtesy)
JOANNA VARGAS Magic Glow Wand
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The stunning Eva Mendes surprised her fans when she revealed that she shaves her face to maintain flawless skin. However, Dr. Lehavit Ackerman explains why this practice is not recommended.

In a recent Instagram post, the Cuban-American actress confessed that she has to shave her face "every other day" due to her excessive facial hair. When a follower asked about the frequency of "dermaplaning," Mendes's response was unexpected: "My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills, and all my work is undone!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

What is dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a technique that involves using a scalpel to exfoliate the surface layers of the skin gently. Advocates of this treatment claim that it reduces the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. However, Mendes prefers to keep it simple, stating, "Shaving my face!"

While Mendes embraces this practice, Dr. Lehavit Ackerman, an Israeli specialist dermatologist, emphasizes the potential risks associated with using a blade. "True, it's not an invasive procedure, but peeling the skin with a razor is something from a bygone era." She considers this an outdated method with the possibility of complications and risks.

A common and bothersome issue

"Excess facial hair is a common and bothersome problem. It can be caused by various factors, such as genetic predisposition, certain medications (hormones, steroids), underlying medical conditions, and occasionally as a complication of laser hair removal treatments. While body hair can be effectively managed with laser technology, facial hair removal doesn't always yield the same success," explained Ackerman.

The facial area is highly sensitive to hormonal fluctuations, including those related to pregnancy, puberty, and other factors.

"Repeatedly shaving the facial skin, whether using a traditional razor or a 'dermaplaning' technique, is highly discouraged. Over time, it can lead to wounds, skin roughness, and dryness," cautions Ackerman.

Alternative treatments

According to Ackerman, "There are now much more effective long-term solutions available, eliminating the need for regular shaving."

"One such treatment is Vaniqa, a prescription cream designed to slow down hair growth in the facial area. However, there are numerous methods for facial hair removal, including shaving (strongly discouraged), waxing (be cautious of pigmentation issues), threading, plucking, and laser treatments. Each method has its pros and cons. Laser treatments have significantly improved, minimizing the risk of excessive hair growth post-treatment. Home devices are also available, providing an effective and safe option, especially for delicate facial areas."

Ackerman emphasizes the importance of consulting a dermatologist for personalized advice in case of excess facial hair.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by