Hairy as an animal: This actress shaves her face every other day

The stunning Eva Mendes surprised her fans when she revealed that she shaves her face to maintain flawless skin. However, Dr. Lehavit Ackerman explains why this practice is not recommended.

In a recent Instagram post, the Cuban-American actress confessed that she has to shave her face "every other day" due to her excessive facial hair. When a follower asked about the frequency of "dermaplaning," Mendes's response was unexpected: "My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills, and all my work is undone!"

What is dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a technique that involves using a scalpel to exfoliate the surface layers of the skin gently. Advocates of this treatment claim that it reduces the appearance of acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. However, Mendes prefers to keep it simple, stating, "Shaving my face!"

While Mendes embraces this practice, Dr. Lehavit Ackerman, an Israeli specialist dermatologist, emphasizes the potential risks associated with using a blade. "True, it's not an invasive procedure, but peeling the skin with a razor is something from a bygone era." She considers this an outdated method with the possibility of complications and risks.

A common and bothersome issue

"Excess facial hair is a common and bothersome problem. It can be caused by various factors, such as genetic predisposition, certain medications (hormones, steroids), underlying medical conditions, and occasionally as a complication of laser hair removal treatments. While body hair can be effectively managed with laser technology, facial hair removal doesn't always yield the same success," explained Ackerman.

The facial area is highly sensitive to hormonal fluctuations, including those related to pregnancy, puberty, and other factors.

"Repeatedly shaving the facial skin, whether using a traditional razor or a 'dermaplaning' technique, is highly discouraged. Over time, it can lead to wounds, skin roughness, and dryness," cautions Ackerman.

Alternative treatments

According to Ackerman, "There are now much more effective long-term solutions available, eliminating the need for regular shaving."

"One such treatment is Vaniqa, a prescription cream designed to slow down hair growth in the facial area. However, there are numerous methods for facial hair removal, including shaving (strongly discouraged), waxing (be cautious of pigmentation issues), threading, plucking, and laser treatments. Each method has its pros and cons. Laser treatments have significantly improved, minimizing the risk of excessive hair growth post-treatment. Home devices are also available, providing an effective and safe option, especially for delicate facial areas."

Ackerman emphasizes the importance of consulting a dermatologist for personalized advice in case of excess facial hair.