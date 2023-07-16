The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Top 10 countries to visit: Explore the most popular tourist destinations

Find out what the most-visited countries in the world are, and what they have to offer.

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 16, 2023 18:42
A man waits for a flight in the airport (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
A man waits for a flight in the airport (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Tourism is a significant driving force for economies worldwide, bringing substantial benefits to countries and destinations. According to The Travel, a renowned American travel magazine, here are the top 10 most visited countries in the world, ranked based on their financial gains from tourism.

Macau, China  

Often known as the 'Las Vegas of China,' Macau's popularity stems from its vibrant nightlife, thriving gaming industry, and flamboyant casinos. In addition to the allure of casinos and the Cotai Strip, Macau offers other captivating attractions such as Venetian Macao Gondola Tours, St. Paul's Cathedral, and Senatobia Square.

Germany

Offering a blend of rich history, awe-inspiring architecture, and impressive technological progress, Germany offers visitors an immersive experience. While exploring landmarks like the Berlin Wall, Cologne Cathedral, and Hamburg, don't miss out on the country's renowned seasonal beer festivals and famous Christmas markets.

Australia

Australia's allure lies in its bustling metropolises, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking natural wonders. From the Great Barrier Reef and Sydney Opera House to the Australian Outback and Canberra, the country captivates travelers with its unique charm and surprises around every corner.

Japan

Known as the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan blends ancient traditions and modern influences, making it a captivating destination for global travelers. Discover historical landmarks like Tokyo, Mount Fuji, and the tranquil Buddhist and Shinto temples. Unwind in relaxing hot springs or immerse yourself in the excitement of Universal Studios Japan.

Tourists from the US take selfie photos at Nakamise street leading to Senso-ji temple, at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo, Japan, October 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO) Tourists from the US take selfie photos at Nakamise street leading to Senso-ji temple, at Asakusa district, a popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo, Japan, October 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)

Italy

As a global tourism powerhouse, Italy entices visitors with its beautiful beaches, picturesque towns, and world-renowned art. Explore iconic attractions like Rome, Venice, the Colosseum, and Michelangelo's artwork. Indulge in the country's delectable cuisine while immersing yourself in its rich history.

United Kingdom

From the bustling streets of London to the historic castles of Scotland and the enchanting green hills of Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom is a treasure trove of beauty and history. Discover landmarks like Big Ben, explore Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Belfast, and witness the mystical allure of Stonehenge.

Thailand

Thailand has emerged as a tourism powerhouse in Asia, captivating visitors with its vibrant street tours, sacred sites, and bustling nightlife. Discover the iconic White Temple, explore Buddhist temples, dive into the vibrant atmosphere of Bangkok, and enjoy thrilling snorkeling adventures.

France

France's charm lies in its ability to enchant travelers with its wealth of museums, historical buildings, and world-famous attractions. Explore the Louvre Museum, marvel at the Eiffel Tower, and immerse yourself in the beauty of Luxembourg Gardens. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the French Alps and savor the country's exquisite cuisine.

Spain

Spain, with its cities of Madrid and Barcelona, offers many activities and is a perfect summer family vacation destination. The country's captivating architecture, extensive history, and culinary delights make it a must-visit. Whether exploring Madrid's central streets by bike, relaxing on Spain's pristine beaches, or strolling through its vineyards, there's something for everyone.

United States

Stretching across nearly four million square miles of land and encompassing 50 states, the United States has limitless possibilities. Explore the bustling streets of New York and Las Vegas, immerse yourself in the beauty of the country's national parks, discover the vibrant culture of Houston and San Francisco, experience the magic of Florida, and explore the history of Washington, D.C.



