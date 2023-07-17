The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Psychological personality test: Find your true self through a picture

TikTok star Mia Yilin recently shared a visual illusion with over 4.4 million views. The picture contains two perspectives, and what you notice first holds intriguing insights about yourself.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 17, 2023 13:19
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
There are a multitude of optical illusions, some playing tricks on our minds while others unmask hidden facets of our character. The following image has the power to unveil the essence of who you are, solely dependent on what catches your attention first.

TikTok influencer @Mia_yilin, with a devoted following of 452,000 people, frequently shares numerous optical illusions on her page. Garnering a staggering 10 million likes from intrigued users across the Internet, her content never fails to captivate. In this particular image before you, a lush forest filled with vibrant greenery unfolds. However, keen-eyed viewers may notice the intricate arrangement of treetops forming the image of a woman's face.

So, what did you see first?

@mia_yilin What was the first thing you saw in this picture? #personalitytest #psychologyfacts #fortune#funfacts#trending #fengshui#china#chinese#chinesewithmia#mia_yilin#fyp#fypシ#Asian ♬ original sound - Mia Yilin

According to the content creator, the interpretations differ, warranting a second look.

"If you first saw the forest, then you can be quite cold when people first meet you. But after a while, you become super fun and friendly. When it comes to your love life, you're normally quite passive. But when you find someone you really like, you'll give them your all. People are curious about your life because they think you're mysterious, which makes you very attractive to the opposite sex too," Yilin explains.

Conversely, if you spotted the woman's face before anything else, the meaning diverges entirely. "If you first saw the woman, then the best thing about you is your outgoing personality and social nature. You don't like to argue over small things and usually let other people have their way to avoid conflict. You're super dependable and have great connections with the people around you. Because of this, tons of people want to be your friend, and you're also very resilient, never letting anything tear you down. All in all, you're a very powerful person!" she said.

So, what did you see first?



