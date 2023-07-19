The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Character analysis: What you see first says a lot about your personality

Discover what the first thing you notice in an image reveals about your character in this viral TikTok video.

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 19, 2023 13:11
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The popular TikTok account @psychologylove100, with hundreds of thousands of followers, recently shared an intriguing optical illusion that captivated users of the social media platform.

The video emphasized that the picture has two distinct perspectives, and what you notice first can provide revealing insights into your personality.

Optical illusions come in various forms, some tricking the mind while others unveil hidden facets of your character. The following image supposedly has the ability to reveal the type of person you are, depending on what you see first.

@psychologylove100 What do you see first #psycologytest #whatdoyousee #psycologytricks #personlatytest ♬ original sound - Psychologylove

What did you see first and what does it say about your personality?

In the picture, you can observe the face of an elderly gentleman, but some astute viewers also noticed a woman reading or trees. Take a moment to look at it and determine what caught your attention first.

"If you first saw a man’s face in our personality test, it reveals that you’re a very confident and determined person. You’re a leader, motivated, and very good at making decisions," explained the TikTok video.

On the other hand, if you first notice the woman reading, it suggests you are intelligent and inquisitive and that you possess an inherent thirst for knowledge and continuously seek to learn. Furthermore, your empathetic nature and exceptional ability to comprehend others make you open-minded and receptive to new ideas and possibilities.

If you recognize the old man first, it has a deeper meaning: This indicates that you are wise and experienced. Your wisdom stems from your life experiences and your aptitude for drawing lessons from the past. You approach situations calmly and decisively, and your patience is among your best strengths and is highly esteemed by others.

Lastly, if you notice the trees first, it implies that you live with your feet firmly on the ground. Your extraordinary sense of duty towards others is commendable. Your creativity, coupled with an innate sense of well-being, is deeply appreciated by many.



