Self-trained guide cat for disabled woman wins UK award

A two-year-old cat named Zebby, from the United Kingdom, received a prestigious award this week from the National Cat Awards for supporting his deaf owner.

Zebby has now received the title of ‘Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year’ and received a £200 (approximately 934 NIS) pet store voucher.

Zebby’s 66-year-old owner Genevieve Moss was unable to hear her phone ringing or the doorbell going off. Understanding this, Zebby began tapping his owner to alert her. Remarkably Zebby had never received training and his special talents were entirely self-developed.

Amazingly, Zebby’s talents aren’t just secretarial, he has also become a very talented delivery person, he collects the mail from the door and brings it to Moss and can even fetch her slippers for her.

How does Zebby’s owner feel about the momentous occasion?

Moss said she "can't imagine life without Zebby" and was "over the moon" that Zebby had received such prestigious recognition, the BBC reported.

"I am so proud of Zebby for showing the world how intuitive and caring cats can be, and what a positive effect they can have on people's lives.”

"Without my hearing aid, I can't hear anything, but now I have Zebby to help me.”

"He'll come and tap me when the phone is ringing, and then I can pop my hearing aid and speaker on and take the call.”

"In the night, if there's an unusual noise he will bat me on my head to wake me up and let me know."

"Zebby is very special, I've never known a cat quite like him," she added."He loves to be around me, wherever I am, he's not far behind.”

"We've got a very close bond and I wouldn't want to cope without him.”

"Living on my own and being deaf means life could be lonely, but not with Zebby around, he's my hero."

The joy a cat can bring

"From the moment we read his entry form, we knew Zebby was something special,” said Ashley Fryer, Cats Protection's National Cat Awards organizer.

"Zebby is clearly devoted to Genevieve, and their story highlights the powerful bond that exists between people and their cats.”

"He's a shining example of the joy and comfort a cat can bring."