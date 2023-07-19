The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Custody battle: When court orders stop your child from going on vacation

In Israel, divorced parents planning an overseas vacation during holidays may face a court order preventing their child from leaving the country. What can you do in these situations?

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 19, 2023 15:13
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

You might have everything planned for your overseas vacation, but all your efforts can hit a snag at the country's exit gates. It's during the passport control process that you'll learn about the court order against your child, and as a result, your entire family will be forced to abandon their travel plans.

Essentially, any parent can request a court order to stop their child from leaving Israel. Once issued against a minor, this order remains valid until the child reaches 18, even if the order was obtained when the child was as young as one-year-old.

Many divorce cases initiate the request for a restraining order to prevent the children from leaving the country, based on justified or unjustified fears that the other parent might abduct them and flee abroad. In most cases, family courts grant this request, and the order is then sent to the relevant authorities.

(credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sometimes, even after a divorce agreement has been reached, everyone just forgets about the order stopping the child from traveling abroad. It's only when the child seeks to leave the country for a family vacation during the holidays, which everyone agreed to, that the problem resurfaces. At that point, they find themselves stuck in Israel, unable to travel.

How can you get around a court order to take your child on vacation?

But there are measures that can be taken to prevent such situations. Whenever a court order is filed against a minor and a parent wishes to travel abroad with the child, the parent can request the court order be canceled. If an agreement cannot be reached, the court may require the parent who plans to travel to provide guarantees for their return.

The amount of guarantees needed depends on the perceived risk of the child not being returned to Israel. Factors considered include whether the destination country is a signatory to the Hague Convention, which deals with the return of abducted children; the departing parent's relationships abroad that might pose a risk of not returning (e.g., family members living abroad, a foreign spouse); and the parent's property, business, or workplace arrangements abroad that could indicate a likelihood of not returning to Israel.

In such circumstances, the advice is straightforward: If there is a genuine fear that the child might not be brought back to Israel, the party asking for the court order should demand high guarantees. This way, the child's departure from the country can be delayed for the duration of the vacation. On the other hand, if there is no real fear that the child won't return, and the trip is indeed a simple vacation overseas, it is recommended not to make things difficult and avoid demanding anything that could spoil the child's vacation.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by