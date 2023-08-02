The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
French 'daredevil' dies from 68th floor fall in Hong Kong

Known as Remi Engima to his fans, the daredevil met an untimely fate after making a wrong move.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 20:35
The Hong Kong city skyline. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Hong Kong city skyline.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

French daredevil Remi Lucidi, 30, fell to his death from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong after getting trapped outside of a penthouse suite during a stunt attempt.

Lucidi, known for scaling skyscrapers around the world, fell to his death from the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong. According to the South China Morning Post, investigators learned that Lucidi arrived at the building and told security he was visiting someone on the 40th floor. It was then believed that he made his way to the top of the building, beginning to panic when he became trapped outside.

A maid witnessed his knocking on the window and was startled by the contact. They quickly called the police after the discovery was made.

Shortly after, he fell after losing his balance. 

Details of daring activities revealed by police

After his death, police found Lucidi's camera with recordings of his extreme sports. There is yet to be an official report released on the official cause of death.

He was known by his performance name, as "Remi Enigma."

He stayed at a local hostel in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui area in south Kowloon. 

Shortly before the accident, Lucidi posted a photo of the Hong Kong skyline. He previously attempted daring stunts across the globe in places like Bulgaria, Dubai, France, Ukraine, and Portugal. One social media post depicts him on top of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.



