Don't make this mistake on a plane. It could cost you $10,000

A flight attendant for JetBlue, who often shares her travel tips on the blog "Basic Travel Couple," has recently warned readers against bringing alcohol onboard an aircraft, especially if they plan to consume it during the flight.

In an interview with The Points Guy, flight attendant Lisa Kolpa explained that bringing alcohol on board and consuming it during a flight can result in a fine of more than $10,000 in Australia. For the safety of passengers, we need to know if you are intoxicated. When we serve alcohol on board, we can track how much alcohol you are consuming. Alcohol affects everyone differently at altitude, and if you suddenly pass out or something goes wrong, we won't be able to know what caused it, she said.

You'll get charged

Moreover, it is a violation that can result in a fine of thousands of dollars, Kolpa explained.

This is in addition to the fact that many countries allow passengers to bring bottles of alcohol on board an aircraft (subject to the maximum liquid allowance), but passengers are not allowed to consume alcohol on board unless it is provided by a crew member. In addition, a person can also be fined for not complying with the airline's intoxication guidelines.

To avoid any inconvenience and to avoid paying a large fine, avoid consuming alcohol on board an aircraft. If you are interested in drinking, ask a flight attendant to serve you a drink, but drink in moderation.