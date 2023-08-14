The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Don't make this mistake on a plane. It could cost you $10,000

Flight attendant Lisa Kulpa warns passengers of the dangers of bringing their own alcohol onto a plane.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:49
Barbie UK strikes a deal with Virgin Atlantic. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Barbie UK strikes a deal with Virgin Atlantic.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

A flight attendant for JetBlue, who often shares her travel tips on the blog "Basic Travel Couple," has recently warned readers against bringing alcohol onboard an aircraft, especially if they plan to consume it during the flight.

In an interview with The Points Guy, flight attendant Lisa Kolpa explained that bringing alcohol on board and consuming it during a flight can result in a fine of more than $10,000 in Australia. For the safety of passengers, we need to know if you are intoxicated. When we serve alcohol on board, we can track how much alcohol you are consuming. Alcohol affects everyone differently at altitude, and if you suddenly pass out or something goes wrong, we won't be able to know what caused it, she said.

You'll get charged

Moreover, it is a violation that can result in a fine of thousands of dollars, Kolpa explained.

This is in addition to the fact that many countries allow passengers to bring bottles of alcohol on board an aircraft (subject to the maximum liquid allowance), but passengers are not allowed to consume alcohol on board unless it is provided by a crew member. In addition, a person can also be fined for not complying with the airline's intoxication guidelines.

To avoid any inconvenience and to avoid paying a large fine, avoid consuming alcohol on board an aircraft. If you are interested in drinking, ask a flight attendant to serve you a drink, but drink in moderation.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by