The ultimate DIY project: How one man turned a cave into his dream home

Unable to afford city living, Mr. Tiger turned to carving out the inside of a cave to create his dream home. This is his remarkable subterranean journey.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 12:21
That Guy Made an Amazing Apartment Inside a Mountain

In a remarkable tale of ingenuity and determination, a man known as Mr. Tiger online recounted his extraordinary journey of transitioning from a city dweller to a modern-day cave dweller.

After struggling to afford an apartment despite working in the city for ten years, Mr. Tiger took on a bold project: he started digging and building his own cave home, creating an underground shelter that goes against the usual ways of living.

He documented his progress through interesting YouTube videos and on the Chinese platform Xigua, showing how he gradually turned a rough, spacious area into a cozy, welcoming home that keeps changing and improving.

Leaving the busy city life that had kept him from owning a home, Mr. Tiger went back to his rural origins in China, motivated to make his dream home a reality. With the help of heavy machinery and a strong determination, he began digging out the base of his underground dwelling.

Persistence and skill came together as he chiseled away, eventually creating a spacious living area that went beyond what he expected. After the initial digging, he carefully took care of every detail of his unique home, making sure it was practical with working plumbing and electricity.

His hard work paid off with a cool cave-house, an ever-changing haven where he lets his creativity run wild – Mr. Tiger keeps making his living space bigger and even grows his own small farm in the rocky corners.

Finding freedom from financial stress

In his candid online stories, Mr. Tiger talked about ten years of hard work in the city, emphasizing how tiring it was to always chase money. A moment of serious thinking made him take back control of his life and reject financial worries, shown by his strong declaration of freedom from the banking system.

His underground hideout, located in Sichuan province, stands as evidence of this belief – a tribute to the 81 million people living in the region.

Revealing the dramatic change in his cave dwelling, Mr. Tiger showed an impressive setup that combines usefulness and looks. He made his own furniture from local wood, adding personal details that made his unique home cozy and special.

Using solar energy, he took steps towards being more environmentally friendly, helped by the beautiful garden he carefully looked after. Going beyond the house, Mr. Tiger also designed an outdoor pool and a friendly front yard with a nice fence. Together, these things show a new kind of life, a mix of human ambition and appreciation for nature's beauty.

In a digital world full of diverse stories and narratives, the Quantum Tech HD channel highlighted Mr. Tiger's project, making his story known worldwide. With a massive 168 million views since June 2021, it's clear that people all over the world are interested in this incredible journey to a different way of owning a home.

Forging his own path, inspiring others

For his audience, Mr. Tiger keeps them engaged with regular updates that show how his dream home keeps changing.

His fans show great interest in his work, commending his unwavering resolve and impressive expertise. A person noted that constructing things is a challenge that tests both mental and physical strength, outlining the difficult path.

Another individual expressed awe at Mr. Tiger's patience and extensive knowledge, while a different admirer drew parallels between his achievements and the monumental endeavors of past civilizations, such as the awe-inspiring Egyptian pyramids.

In a world where being innovative usually means being good with technology, Mr. Tiger's story stands out as an example of human cleverness and independence. His cave home isn't just about cool architecture, but it also represents being strong, creative, and never giving up on a dream until it becomes real.



