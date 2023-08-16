The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Musk mocks Zuckerberg for failing to fight

Elon Musk implied that Mark Zuckerberg has been looking for ways to escape the arena.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 04:31

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 04:38
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) made a tweet mocking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for having not participated in their scheduled fight, on August 15. 

The tweet, which linked to a Daily Mail article about Musk asking for a location to fight Zuckerberg, read:

"Fight Recap: 

I joked on X about fighting Zuck  

Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION”

Italy graciously offered a Colosseum 

Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space” 

Tragically, he was ahem “traveling” 

Is there anywhere he will fight?”

Social media moguls Elon Musk (X, formerly Twitter) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta, formerly Facebook). (credit: REUTERS/LAURE ANDRILLON, TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)

The much anticipated cage fight

The cage fight between the two CEOs was meant to be livestreamed on X, although a date for the match was never officially set. 

As the Jerusalem Post reported in July, Italy had offered the pair the option to fight in its famous Colosseum. It remains unclear if Musk and Zuckerberg confirmed this to be the location of the future brawl or if the fight will happen at all. 



