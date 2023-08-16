Musk mocks Zuckerberg for failing to fight

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) made a tweet mocking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for having not participated in their scheduled fight, on August 15.

The tweet, which linked to a Daily Mail article about Musk asking for a location to fight Zuckerberg, read:

"Fight Recap:

I joked on X about fighting Zuck

Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION”

Italy graciously offered a Colosseum

Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space”

Tragically, he was ahem “traveling”

Is there anywhere he will fight?”

Social media moguls Elon Musk (X, formerly Twitter) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta, formerly Facebook). (credit: REUTERS/LAURE ANDRILLON, TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)

The much anticipated cage fight

The cage fight between the two CEOs was meant to be livestreamed on X, although a date for the match was never officially set.

As the Jerusalem Post reported in July, Italy had offered the pair the option to fight in its famous Colosseum. It remains unclear if Musk and Zuckerberg confirmed this to be the location of the future brawl or if the fight will happen at all.