This common Israeli air travel practice has sparked debate in the US

In the realm of aviation, unspoken rules of decorum shape passenger behavior, and while not codified, they are widely understood. For instance, the passenger occupying the middle seat aboard a flight is conventionally entitled to both armrests due to the less desirable seating arrangement between two fellow travelers.

Yet, the vigilant guardians of aviation courtesy are once again stirring discussions. This time, the spotlight falls on a practice commonplace in Israel, now newly acknowledged in the United States.

A TikTok user, going by the name Mikayla, recently ignited a buzz with her video illustrating passengers departing the plane row by row versus attempting to bypass those seated ahead. The video rapidly gained viral status, amassing over three million views and resonating with a broad audience. In her video, Mikayla underscores the correct manner of disembarking an airplane – with those in the front going first while those in the rear leave last.

Mikayla's footage captures her seated alongside a friend as passengers from the tail section of the plane maneuver along the aisle, overtaking those who remain seated. "Aren’t we all going to the same place?!?!" Mikayla writes in the video's caption.

As anticipated, the video incites a flurry of responses, revealing that Mikayla isn't alone in her concerns. However, proponents of the practice suggest that these breaches might be justified, such as if one has a connecting flight that they need to catch very quickly.