Trump demands Fox News remove orange image of him

Former US president Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on August 17 to complain that "Fox News have continued to use an unflattering photo of him.

“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot," he wrote. "They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!” Trump wrote on the platform.

The photo of Trump is from 2016 and shows him with, what looked like an unfortunate spray tan, that made his skin an orange color. Trump claimed that his orange color came from the color hue of a lightbulb. His chin and facial figures are also contorted at a strange angle.

Trump’s iconic orange color in pop culture

Trump’s orange flesh inspired a host of memes and roasts from his political allies and enemies.

Guy Jacobson, of New York, photographs a plush toy depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump as an orange pig outside Trump Tower after Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 3, 2023 (credit: BING GUAN/REUTERS)

X users have described Trump as the “Orange Jesus.”

I give you the one and only 'Orange Jesus'!#Trump pic.twitter.com/lZUpyuuxHX — CannonBALLS (@halfsharp123) August 18, 2023

Some have gone on to describe Trump as “THE ORANGE GOD.”

Yes, Mike Lindell aka pillow guy was cheering them on. The same guy that said he received a message from God. @realMikeLindell Phony holy baloney, you serve the orange god, authoritarian white supremacist in chief criminal trump! Pharisee hypocrite! That's why U lost ur business pic.twitter.com/FAcNwYUhNm — Kitoko2013 (@kitoko2013) August 18, 2023

Others have said that “Trump has a big orange head. The biggest orange head I've ever seen.”

Trump has a big orange head. The biggest orange head I've ever seen. — Louie (@mean_feat) August 18, 2023