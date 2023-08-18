The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Trump demands Fox News remove orange image of him

Trump’s orange flesh inspired a host of memes and roasts from his political allies and enemies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 21:42
FORMER US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump makes a keynote speech in Columbia, South Carolina, earlier this month. (photo credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE)
FORMER US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump makes a keynote speech in Columbia, South Carolina, earlier this month.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE)

Former US president Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on August 17 to complain that "Fox News have continued to use an unflattering photo of him.

“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot," he wrote. "They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!” Trump wrote on the platform.

The photo of Trump is from 2016 and shows him with, what looked like an unfortunate spray tan, that made his skin an orange color. Trump claimed that his orange color came from the color hue of a lightbulb. His chin and facial figures are also contorted at a strange angle. 

Trump’s iconic orange color in pop culture

Trump’s orange flesh inspired a host of memes and roasts from his political allies and enemies.

Guy Jacobson, of New York, photographs a plush toy depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump as an orange pig outside Trump Tower after Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 3, 2023 (credit: BING GUAN/REUTERS)Guy Jacobson, of New York, photographs a plush toy depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump as an orange pig outside Trump Tower after Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 3, 2023 (credit: BING GUAN/REUTERS)

X users have described Trump as the “Orange Jesus.”

Some have gone on to describe Trump as “THE ORANGE GOD.”

Others have said that “Trump has a big orange head. The biggest orange head I've ever seen.”



