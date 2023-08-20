Test your IQ: Rearrange two matches to correct the equation

The viral puzzle presented here has stumped numerous online puzzle enthusiasts, leaving many baffled. Could you be among the select few who swiftly resolved it, unaided?

Here's the incorrect puzzle: 3X5=67. With a total of 23 matches, your task is to shift just two, altering their placement to create an equation with an accurate solution. If you found yourself stymied by the riddle, the solution awaits below.

Numerous solvers triumphantly shared their success stories, while others encountered hurdles. Did you master the puzzle yourself? Give it another attempt before you seek the solution revealed upon scrolling.

Achievement unlocked? Whether or not, worry not. The solution lies right before you.

Credit: TikTok

