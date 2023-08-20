The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Test your IQ: Rearrange two matches to correct the equation

This mind-teaser is designed for those with exceptional focus. This puzzle presents an incorrect equation. Your challenge is to solve it by moving only two matches.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 17:21
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

The viral puzzle presented here has stumped numerous online puzzle enthusiasts, leaving many baffled. Could you be among the select few who swiftly resolved it, unaided?

Here's the incorrect puzzle: 3X5=67. With a total of 23 matches, your task is to shift just two, altering their placement to create an equation with an accurate solution. If you found yourself stymied by the riddle, the solution awaits below.

Numerous solvers triumphantly shared their success stories, while others encountered hurdles. Did you master the puzzle yourself? Give it another attempt before you seek the solution revealed upon scrolling.

Achievement unlocked? Whether or not, worry not. The solution lies right before you.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by